क्षतिग्रस्त:जीएलआर क्षतिग्रस्त होने ग्रामीण पी रहे है दूषित पानी

पोकरण4 घंटे पहले
ग्राम पंचायत लंवा में जलदाय विभाग द्वारा बनाई गई जीएलआर पिछले कई वर्षों से क्षतिग्रस्त होने के कारण ग्रामीणों को जीएलआर का दूषित पानी पीने को मजबूर हो रहे हैं। ग्रामीण रेवंतराम ने बताया कि जलदाय विभाग द्वारा पिछले छह वर्ष पूर्व जीएलआर का निर्माण करवाया गया था लेकिन उनकी मरम्मत नहीं होने के कारण यह जीएलआर जगह-जगह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई तथा जीएलआर की छत भी पूरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त होकर जीएलआर में पड़ी है। जिसके चलते ग्रामीणों दूषित पानी पीने के लिए मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है। उन्होंने बताया जीएलआर की साफ सफाई नहीं होने के कारण छत का मलबा भी जीएलआर में पड़ गया है।

जीएलआर की सफाई के अभाव में ग्रामीणों को आज भी दूषित पानी पीना पड़ रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि इस संबंध जलदाय विभाग के अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को कई बार अवगत करवाने के बावजूद भी इस ओर कोई ठोस कदम नहीं उठाया जा रहा है। जिसके चलते ग्रामीणों में जलदाय विभाग के खिलाफ दिनों दिन रोष बढ़ता जा रहा है। उन्होंने बताया कि जीएलआर निर्माण के बाद एक बार भी जीएलआर की मरम्मत नहीं गई है। अधिकारियों की मनमानी के चलते ग्रामीणों को दूषित पानी पड़ रहा है।

