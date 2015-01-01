पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रोडवेज सेवा:ग्रामीणों को लम्बे समय से नहीं मिल रही है रोडवेज की सुविधा, यात्री हो रहे परेशान

पोकरण4 घंटे पहले
  • रोडवेज के अभाव में कई लोग दूसरे गांवों से पकड़ते हैं बसें, सुनवाई नहीं

राजस्थान पथ परिवहन निगम एक ओर जहां अपनी रोडवेज सेवा का कायाकल्प करने में जुटी हुई है। आगार में बसों की संख्या बढ़ाने पर जोर दे रही है। वहीं दूसरी ओर कई गांव आज भी रोडवेज की सुविधा से वंचित हैं। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में कई महत्वपूर्ण सरकारी विभाग मौजूद हैं लेकिन वर्षो बाद भी इन विभाग के कर्मचारियों सहित ग्रामीण भी रोडवेज सेवा से महरूम हैंं।

जबकि कस्बे से मात्र 30 किलोमीटर दूर भणियाणा, फलसूण्ड, सत्याया, लोहारकी सहित अनेक गांव रोडवेज की सुविधा को तरस रहे हैं। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि क्षेत्र में बसों के संचालन के लिए परिवहन निगम को कई बार अवगत करवाया जा चुका है फिर भी निगम ने बस संचालन करने में कोई रूचि नहीं दिखाई है।

ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में रोडवेज की बसों का संचालन नहीं होने के कारण निजी बस संचालक चांदी कूट रहे हैं। निजी बस संचालक यात्रियों से मनमाना किराया वसूल करते हैं। वाहनों में क्षमता से अधिक यात्रियों को बैठाते हैं। आवागमन के अन्य विकल्प नहीं होने से लोग मजबूरी बस यात्रा करते हैं और निजी बसों के मालिक निर्धारित रूटों की अनदेखी कर अपनी मनमर्जी से बसों का संचालन करते हैं ऐसे में यात्रियों को घंटों वाहनों का इंतजार करना पड़ता है।

