श्रम कल्याणकारी योजना:श्रमिकों को नहीं मिल रहा है श्रम कल्याणकारी योजनाओं का लाभ

पोकरण3 घंटे पहले
श्रम विभाग द्वारा जारी की गई डायरी को लेकर श्रमिकों को किसी प्रकार का समाधान नहीं हो रहा है। जिसके कारण श्रमिकों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।श्रमिक मजदूरों ने बताया कि पोकरण मुख्यालय पर श्रम विभाग को कोई प्रतिनिधि नहीं बैठने के कारण श्रमिकों को छोटी मोटी समस्याओं को लेकर परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रही है।

श्रमिकों ने बताया कि कुछ महिनों पहले श्रम विभाग के प्रतिनिधि पंचायत समिति सांकड़ा मुख्यालय पोकरण में कार्यरत थे। श्रमिकों ने बताया कि हाल में श्रम विभाग के कोई प्रतिनिधि पोकरण मुख्यालय नहीं बैठने के कारण श्रमिकों को समय कोई काम नहीं हो पा रहा है। जिसके कारण श्रमिकों को छोटी मोटी समस्याओं को लेकर जैसलमेर श्रम कार्यालय जाना पड़ता है।

श्रमिकों ने बताया श्रम कल्याणकारी योजनाओं को समय पर नहीं मिलने के कारण श्रमिकों को बार-बार जैसलमेर के चक्कर काटने पड़ रहे है। श्रमिक कार्ड बने गरीब ग्रामीणों को इन दिनों कोई लाभ नहीं मिल रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया की श्रमिक कार्डधारी यह उम्मीद लगाकर बैठा है कि किसी प्रकार से कोई लाभ मिले। लेकिन पंचायत समिति सांकड़ा में श्रम विभाग के कोई प्रतिनिधि नहीं बैठने के कारण श्रमिको को श्रम

कल्याणकारी योजनाओं की जानकारी नहीं मिल पा रहा है। श्रमिक के लिए कई लाभकारी योजना चलाई गई है लेकिन जिला स्तर पर हो रहे फर्जी वाड़े के कारण हर गरीब के चेहरे पर मायूसी छाई हुई है। लोगों के मन में एक सवाल है कि ऑफिस में, जिसकी सांठ गांठ होगी उसको ही लाभ मिल सकेगा। इस कारण अब लोग श्रमिक कार्ड नहीं बना रहे हैं। ग्रामीणों ने मांग की है कि श्रमिक कार्डधारी को श्रम विभाग से लाभ दिलाकर ग्रामीणों को श्रमिक कार्ड बनाने के लिए जागरुक किया जाए।

