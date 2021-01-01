पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मंदिर निर्माण:समर्पण निधि अभियान के तहत कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया धन संग्रह

पोकरण6 घंटे पहले
  • युवा उद्योगपति ने राम मंदिर के लिए एक लाख 11 हजार रुपए का सौंपा चैक

पोकरण क्षेत्र के रातड़िया गांव निवासी युवा उद्योगपति और समाजसेवी भामाशाह पप्पूराम पुत्र चुनाराम सुथार ने श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण निधि के लिए 1 लाख 11 हजार रुपये का चेक श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र के सदस्यों को सुपुर्द किया। भामाशाह सदैव जनसेवा सहित समाजसेवा में सदैव हमेशा बढ़चढ़ कर हिस्सा लेते आ रहे है।

प्रभु श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए समर्पण निधि अभियान के तहत मंगलवार को क्षेत्र के भैरवा, जावंध व केरालिया में निधि संग्रहण का कार्य किया गया। चांधन खंड के संयोजक विजयसिंह भाटी ने बताया कि चार टोलियां बनाकर भैरवा, जावंध तथा केरालिया में निधि संग्रहण किया गया।

जिला बौद्धिक शिक्षण प्रमुख जेठूदान चारण के साथ पृथ्वीसिंह डेलासर, ओमप्रकाश, कंवराजसिंह, समुद्रसिंह जावंध, दुर्गसिंह सोढाकोर व इंद्रसिंह ने राम भक्तों के घर पहुंचकर निधि संग्रहण किया। ओमप्रकाश ने बताया कि राम भक्त समर्पण निधि अभियान को लेकर उत्साहित नजर आए व बढ चढकर सहयोग किया।

राम मंदिर निर्माण निधि को लेकर मंगलवार को कार्यकर्ताओं ने दातल, फुलासर ,झलोड़ा में घर- घर धनसंग्रह किया गया। टीम ने संपर्क कर मंगलवार को राम मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर फलसूंड मंडल के संयोजक सत्य नारायण, गौतम, रिड़मलसिह जोधा, मदनसिंह जोधा, कुलदीपसिंह जोधा, डूंगरराम चोधरी, अगरसिह भाटी, प्रतापसिंह भाटी, कल्याणसिंह राजपुरोहित सहित पूरी टीम ने फुलासर, दातल, झलोड़ा, सांगा बेरा, सहित कई गांवों व ढाणियों में घर- घर सम्पर्क कर मंदिर निर्माण के लिए 10 रुपए, 100 रुपए व 1000 रुपए व इससे अधिक की राशि इकट्ठी करने के लिए गांव के मौजिज लोगो को रसीद दी और 9 फरवरी को यह राशि जमा कर दी जाएगी।

