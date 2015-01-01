पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दर्शन:धर्म जागरण गुजरात के पदाधिकारियों के दल ने किए बाबा की समाधि के दर्शन

रामदेवरा4 घंटे पहले
धर्मजागरण गुजरात के पदाधिकारियों के दल ने बुधवार को बाबा रामदेव की समाधि के दर्शन किए। गुजरात प्रान्त धर्मजागरण प्रचारक प्रमुख सत्यम राव के नेतृत्व में पदाधिकारियों का दल रामदेवरा पहुंचा और बाबा रामदेव व भक्तमति डालीबाई की समाधि के दर्शन किए। उन्होंने यहां पर पूजा अर्चना कर देश में अमन, चैन और खुशहाली की कामना की।

उनका रामदेवरा पहुंचने पर श्री बाबा रामदेव सेवा समिति द्वारा बाबा रामदेव वंशज आनंद सिंह तंवर के नेतृत्व में स्वागत किया गया। इस अवसर पर सत्यमराव ने कहा कि बाबा रामदेव ने अपने जीवनकाल में तात्कालिक समाज में व्याप्त कुरीतियों के उन्मूलन में अहम भूमिका अदा की व सामाजिक समरसता की जो अलख जगाई वह आज के समाज में स्पष्ट तौर पर दृष्टिगोचर हो रही है। हम सबको इस मुहिम को भावी पीढ़ी तक पहुंचाने में प्रयासरत रहना चाहिए।

श्रद्धालुओं के दल में निरंजन दवे, योगेश भाई पारिख, जयेश भाई ठक्कर, जीतू भाई चौधरी, महादेव भाई आहिर, बलवंतसिंह राजपूत आदि लोग उपस्थित थे। स्वागत के अवसर पर राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ राष्ट्रीय के संभाग संगठन मंत्री राणीदान सिंह भुट्टो, कमल छंगाणी, खेतमल शर्मा, प्रेमसिंह तंवर, दीपसिंह तंवर, प्रेमसिंह लखाणी उपस्थित थे।

