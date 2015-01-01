पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यातायात व्यवस्था हुई ठप:रामदेवरा में यातायात व्यवस्था हुई ठप,टैक्सी चालकों के बीच सड़क पार्किंग को लेकर आवागमन में हो रही है परेशानी

रामदेवराएक घंटा पहले
लोक देवता बाबा रामदेव की तीर्थ स्थली रामदेवरा में पिछले कई दिनों से यातायात व्यवस्था पुरी तरह से खराब हालत में है। कस्बे में मुख्य सड़क मार्ग पर टैक्सी चालकों के द्वारा टैक्सी को पार्क करने से यातायात के साथ श्रद्धालुओं को आवागमन में परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है। यातायात पुलिस के द्वारा नो पार्किंग की चिह्नित जगहों पर भी टैक्सी चालकों के द्वारा टैक्सी को पार्क करने से दुकानदारों को भी परेशानी का

सामना करना पड़ रहा है। रामदेवरा में पोकरण रोड़, चाचा चौक और समाधि परिसर रोड पर टैक्सी चालकों के द्वारा यातायात को बाधित करने से कस्बे में इन दिनों यातायात व्यवस्था पूरी तरह से बिगड़ी हुई है। ग्रामीणों के द्वारा इस संबंध में यातायात प्रभारी को सूचित करने के उपरान्त भी कस्बे में यातायात व्यवस्था को सुचारू नहीं किया गया है।

रामदेवरा में यातायात पुलिस के द्वारा कस्बे में भीड़ वाले दिनों में यातायात को बाहर रोकने के लिए यातायात पुलिस के द्वारा कई जगहों पर बेरिकेडिंग को स्थापित किया गया था। लेकिन इन बेरिकेडिंग को निजी पार्किंग संचालकों के द्वारा खुलेआम दुरूपयोग किया जा रहा है। कस्बे मे कई पार्किग संचालकों के द्वारा इन बेरिकेडिंग की आड़ में यात्री वाहनों को रोक कर जबरदस्ती पार्किंग शुल्क वसूला जा रहा है। कई श्रद्धालुओं को वाहनों को खड़ा करने के बाद बाबा रामदेव समाधि परिसर में प्रसाद के बंद होने के बावजूद भी यात्रियों को प्रसाद खरीदने के लिए जबरदस्ती करते हुए देखा जा रहा है।

