अनिश्चितकालीन धरना समाप्त:प्रशासन से सकारात्मक वार्ता के साथ चिंकारा प्रकरण का धरना समाप्त, चिंकारे का किया अंतिम संस्कार

शिव.
  
शिव. चिंकारा प्रकरण को लेकर धरने पर बैठे लाेगों से वार्ता करते अधिकारी।

मूक प्राणियों को न्याय दिलाने के लिए श्री जंभेश्वर पर्यावरण एवं जीव रक्षा प्रदेश संस्था राजस्थान के नेतृत्व में 6 दिनों से चल रहा अनिश्चितकालीन धरना आज सभी शर्तें मान लेने के बाद समाप्त कर दिया गया है। मौके पर पहुंचे बाड़मेर अतिरिक्त कलेक्टर ओमप्रकाश विश्नोई, अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक महावीर प्रसाद शर्मा, शिव एसडीएम महावीर सिंह जोधा, शिव तहसीलदार रामसिंह, सहायक वन संरक्षक दीपक चौधरी, डाॅ. भूपेंद्र विश्नोई, सब इंस्पेक्टर बगडुराम जांगू के साथ से लंबी सकारात्मक वार्ता हुई। प्रशासन ने सभी शर्तें मंजूर करते हुए गलती का अहसास किया और धरनार्थियों को संतुष्ट किया तब आपसी सहमति हो गई और धरना समाप्त की विधिवत घोषणा कर दी गई।

संस्था के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष रामरतन विश्नोई ने बताया कि आज जिला प्रशासन की टीम मौके पर पहुंची और 6 दिनों से धरने पर बैठे संस्था के सभी पदाधिकारियों सदस्यों अन्य लोगों के साथ लंबी वार्ता की सभी लोगों को संतुष्ट किया और धरना समाप्त कर दिया गया। ज्ञातव्य है कि 9 दिन पहले ग्राम भाडखा निम्बला थुंबली की सरहद में दो चिंकारा हिरणों का शिकार हुआ था 2 दिन बाद उक्त संस्था द्वारा अनिश्चितकालीन धरना शुरू किया गया था।

प्रदेशाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि 6 दिनों तक वन्यजीव प्रेमियों का हौसला बढ़ाया और प्रशासन को वार्ता के लिए मजबूर किया। इसलिए संस्था ने इसमें प्रत्यक्ष अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से सहयोग करने वाले समस्त पदाधिकारियों, कार्यकर्ताओं समाज के लोगों अन्य समाज के लोगों अन्य संस्थाओं के लोगों तथा कवरेज करने वाले मीडिया का हृदय से आभार ज्ञापित किया है।

विश्नोई ने सकारात्मक वार्ता करने पर प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों का भी आभार ज्ञापित किया। सौहार्दपूर्ण वातावरण में हिरण का अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि कल धरने के पांचवें दिन रात्रि जागरण का आयोजन किया गया और छठे दिन सुबह प्रशासन और सरकार की सद्बुद्धि के लिए जंभेश्वर शब्दवाणी के स्वर पाठ सहित विशाल सामूहिक यज्ञ किया गया। विशेष उल्लेखनीय है कि राजस्थान सरकार में विश्नोई समाज के वन मंत्री होने के बावजूद भी समाज के लोगों को 6 दिनों तक ठंडक और सुनसान जंगल में डेरा डालकर संघर्ष करना पड़ा।

