अच्छी खबर:बसई नवाब क्षेत्र की बदहाल सड़कों का निर्माण कार्य शुरू, अब आवागमन में मिलेगी सहूलियत

बसई नवाबएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कई महीने से क्षतिग्रस्त थी 18 किलोमीटर लंबी सड़क

कस्बा सहित क्षेत्र की बदहाल सड़कों का कायाकल्प अब शुरू होने लग चुका है । बसई नवाब से मनिया तक करीब 18 किलोमीटर लंबे सड़क मार्ग का निर्माण कार्य सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग द्वारा प्रारंभ करा दिया है। जबकि बसई नवाब से पूंठपुरा तक करीब 3 किलोमीटर तक लंबाई वाले सड़क मार्ग का नवीन निर्माण हाल ही में पूर्ण हो चुका है।

जिससे क्षेत्र के लोगों को अब आवागमन में काफी आसानी होने लगेगी। वही बसई नवाब से मनिया तक करीब 18 किलोमीटर लंबाई के सड़क मार्ग की हालत अब तक काफी दयनीय बन चुकी थी । उक्त सड़क मार्ग पर भी सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग द्वारा सड़क मार्ग पर जगह जगह आबादी वाले क्षेत्र में आरसीसी रोड का निर्माण कार्य कराया जा रहा है वहीं शेष सड़क मार्ग पर नवीन डामरीकरण कराया जा रहा है।

आपको बता दें कि बसई नवाब मनिया सड़क मार्ग की हालत इतनी दयनीय बन चुकी थी कि सड़क मार्ग पर आए दिन गड्ढों को बचाने के प्रयास में सड़क हादसे होते रहते थे और कई बार तो सड़क हादसों में लोग अपनी जान तक गंवा चुके थे परंतु अब नवीन डामरीकरण होने के बाद क्षेत्र के लोगों को काफी हद तक सहूलियत मिल पाएगी।

कस्बा सहित क्षेत्र के प्रबुद्ध नागरिकों ने नवीन सड़क निर्माण के साथ-साथ क्षेत्र की समस्त ग्राम पंचायत प्रशासन को अपनी अपनी ग्राम पंचायतों के आबादी क्षेत्रों में पानी निकासी के लिए नाला निर्माण की मांग की है। तभी सड़क निर्माण कार्य को सही सलामत बनाए रखा जा सकता है।

