पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कौलारी थाना क्षेत्र की घटना:पुलिस और बजरी खनन माफिया में मुठभेड़, एक पुलिसकर्मी और खनन माफिया को लगी गोली

बसई नवाब3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बसई नवाब. मुठभेड़ में घायल इंस्पेक्टर और खनन माफिया।
  • कांस्टेबल की हत्या के बाद पुलिस ने चलाया बजरी माफिया के खिलाफ धरपकड़ अभियान
  • उत्तर प्रदेश के सैंया थाने के कट्‌टी पुल के पास हुई घटना

यूपी राजस्थान की सीमा से सटे खेरागढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के गांव बड़ा नगला में इसी माह नवंबर की 8 तारीख को चंबल बजरी माफियाओं को थाना सैंया पुलिस द्वारा रोकने पर पुलिस कांस्टेबल सोनू चौधरी की कुचलकर हत्या कर दी थी। इसी के चलते यूपी पुलिस ने थाना सैंया में कट्टी पुल के नीचे सोमवार रात करीब 12 बजे पुलिस और खनन माफियाओं के बीच मुठभेड़ हो गई।

जिसमें खनन माफियाओं की ओर से फायरिंग की गई। खनन माफियाओं की फायरिंग से यूपी के थाना प्रभारी सैंया प्रदीप पांडेय के गोली लगने से घायल हो गए। पुलिस की जवाबी फायरिंग में खनन माफिया हेतसिंह गुर्जर निवासी खरगपुर थाना कौलारी धौलपुर घायल हो गया। घायल इंस्पेक्टर और खनन माफिया को यूपी पुलिस द्वारा आगरा के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

यूपी पुलिस को सूचना मिली थी कि उक्त खनन माफिया अपने दो साथियों के साथ बाइक से भरतपुर की ओर जा रहा है उसी दौरान यूपी पुलिस द्वारा फरार खनन माफियाओं की घेराबंदी की गई। इस दौरान यूपी पुलिस की खनन माफियाओं के साथ मुठभेड़ हो गई। पकड़े गए खनन माफिया से एक अवैध तमंचा भी बरामद हुआ है।

बसई नवाब. खनन माफिया द्वारा छोड़ी गई बाइक।
बसई नवाब. खनन माफिया द्वारा छोड़ी गई बाइक।

उसके दो साथी मौके से अंधेरे का फायदा उठाकर भागने में सफल रहे। एसपी ग्रामीण रवि कुमार ने बताया कि खनन माफिया हेतसिंह कई मामलों में वांछित चल रहा था जिस पर यूपी पुलिस द्वारा 25 हजार रुपए का इनाम घोषित था। उक्त खनन माफिया 8 नवंबर को खेरागढ़ थाना क्षेत्र के गांव बड़ा नगला में ट्रैक्टर से कुचलकर की गई सैंया थाना के सिपाही सोनू चौधरी की हत्या में शामिल था जिसको लेकर यूपी पुलिस की आधा दर्जन से अधिक टीमें इसकी तलाश में जुटी हुई थी।

पुलिस और खनन माफियाओं की मुठभेड़ में खनन माफिया के दोनों पैरों में गोली लगी है वही सैंया थाना के पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर के पेट को छूती हुई गोली निकल गई। इंस्पेक्टर का इलाज जारी है। कार्रवाई में थाना प्रभारी बरहन कुलदीप दीक्षित भी शामिल रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें