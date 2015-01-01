पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:हत्या के आरोपियों को पकड़ने के लिए यूपी पुलिस ने कई गांवों में दी दबिश

बसईनवाब42 मिनट पहले
  • यूपी के कांस्टेबल को ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली से कुचलने का मामला

उत्तरप्रदेश राजस्थान की सीमा से सटे खेरागढ़ क्षेत्र के बड़ा नगला गांव में 1 दिन पूर्व रविवार को अवैध चंबल बजरी से भरे ट्रैक्टर चालक ने सैया थाना के पुलिस जवान को ट्रैक्टर से रौंदकर मार दिया था और ट्रैक्टर चालक के साथ में बैठे बजरी माफिया फरार हो गए थे।

आगरा जिले के सैया थाने में तैनात पुलिस कांस्टेबल सोनू चौधरी की मौत के बाद सैया थाना के सब इंस्पेक्टर अमित कुमार सिंह ने खेरागढ़ थाने पर पुलिस जवान की हत्या आरोपियों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कराया है।

इसी के चलते यूपी पुलिस ने करीब आधा दर्जन से अधिक टीम गठित कर धौलपुर जिले के कौलारी थाना क्षेत्र के गांव खरगपुर, पंछीपुरा और निधेरा खुर्द में लगातार दबिश दी जा रही है। इस दौरान यूपी पुलिस की टीमों का सहयोग करने के लिए पुलिस अधीक्षक धौलपुर केसर सिंह शेखावत के निर्देश पर पुलिस उपाधीक्षक सैंपऊ विजय कुमार सिंह ने हत्या के आरोपियों को चिह्नित करने के साथ गिरफ्तार करने के लिए दिन भर गांवों में तलाश की।

आरोपियों की गिरफ्तार के लिए कौलारी थाना पुलिस सहित सखवारा और बसई नवाब पुलिस चौकी प्रभारी श्यामसुंदर शर्मा दिन भर तलाश करते रहे परंतु देर शाम तक सफलता नहीं मिल सकी। यूपी पुलिस ने चंबल बजरी के ट्रैक्टर को तो जब्त कर लिया है।

