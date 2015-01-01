पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:अवैध खनन के खिलाफ कार्रवाई में क्रेन और दो ट्रैक्टर जब्त किए

बसेडी2 घंटे पहले
  • सीमांकन के बाद ही विभाग करेगा कार्रवाई, रेवन्यू विभाग ने पल्ला झाड़ा

मंगलवार को सरमथुरा में पुलिस, प्रशासन के साथ वनविभाग ने अवैध खनन के खिलाफ संयुक्त कार्यवाही कर एक क्रेन व दो ट्रैक्टरों को मय कंप्रेशर मशीन के जब्त किया है। वनविभाग ने तीनों वाहनों को जब्त कर कार्यवाही शुरू कर दी है लेकिन भूमि की किस्म को लेकर वनविभाग व रेवन्यू की टीम में विरोधाभास देखने को मिला है।

वनविभाग की टीम वनभूमि का सीमांकन नही होने के कारण कार्यवाही से कतराती दिख रही है वही रेवन्यू की टीम ने भूमि की किस्म वनभूमि बताकर अपना पल्ला झाड रही है। प्रशासन के अधिकारियो के दबाब में वनविभाग की टीम ने तीनो वाहनो को जब्त तो कर लिया है लेकिन भूमि का सत्यापन करने के बाद ही कार्यवाही करने का हवाला दे रहे है।

रेंजर अमरलाल मीणा ने बताया कि मंगलवार को एसडीएम अनुज भारद्धाज के नेतृत्व में डीएसपी प्रवेन्द्रसिंह महला, रेवन्यू टीम व वनविभाग ने महाकालेश्वर मंदिर के समीप अवैध खनन के खिलाफ संयुक्त कार्यवाही करते हुए एक क्रेंन, दो ट्रेंक्टरो को मय कंप्रेशर मशीन के जब्त किया गया। वनविभाग के अधिकारी भूमि की किस्म का हवाला देकर कार्यवाही करने से कतराते रहे। लेकिन रेवन्यू विभाग की टीम ने मौके पर पहुॅचकर राजस्व रिकार्ड के अनुसार भूमि की किस्म बताते हुए वनविभाग की टीम पर वाहनो के खिलाफ कार्यवाही के लिए दबाव बनाया।

वनविभाग के अधिकारियों ने उच्च अधिकारियो से चर्चा करने के बाद तीनो वाहनो को जब्त कर भूमि का सत्यापन करने के बाद कार्यवाही करने का हवाला दिया। डीएफओ केसी मीणा ने बताया कि सरमथुरा उपखंड में वनभूमि का सीमाकंन नही होने के कारण वनविभाग को अवैध खनन के खिलाफ कार्यवाही करने में परेशानियों का सामना करना पड रहा है। वनभूमि का सीमाकंन होने के बाद ही वनविभाग सरमथुरा रेंज अन्तर्गत अवैध खनन को रोकने के लिए प्रभावी कार्यवाही शुरू करेगा।

