समस्या:नादनपुर -बसेड़ी सड़क मार्ग में गड्ढों से वाहन चालक परेशान

बसेड़ी6 घंटे पहले
नादनपुर-बसेड़ी सड़क मार्ग पर खरकपुरा कॉलोनी तथा ग्राम पंचायत खड़कपुरा मुख्यालय से गुजरने वाली सड़क में हो रहे गड्ढे ग्रामीणों तथा राहगीरों के लिए परेशानी का सबब बने हुए हैं। ग्रामीणों ने कलेक्टर से सड़क निर्माण कराए जाने की मांग की है। बसेड़ी उपखंड मुख्यालय तथा सरमथुरा उपखंड मुख्यालय को जोड़ने वाला डांग क्षेत्र का एकमात्र सड़क मार्ग है।

जिसकी लंबाई करीब 50 किलोमीटर है। यह सड़क मार्ग इन दोनों उपखंडों के अलावा करौली जिले की सीमा को भी जोड़ते हुए मासलपुर जाता है, लेकिन सड़क में हो रहे गड्ढे वाहन चालकों तथा राहगीरों के लिए परेशानी बने हुए हैं। सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग के अधिकारी तथा प्रशासन के अधिकारियों की अनदेखी के चलते आमजन को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

वहीं बसेड़ी तथा सरमथुरा उपखंड मुख्यालय के बीच इस मार्ग पर पड़ने वाले कई गांव ऐसे हैं, जिनमें पानी की निकासी की समस्या के चलते सड़क पर गंदा पानी भरा रहता है। इसके चलते ना केवल सड़क को नुकसान होता है बल्कि आम आदमी को भी परेशानी होती है। खरक पुरा कॉलोनी से निकलने वाला गंदा पानी सड़क पर जमा हो रहा है, जिससे पूरी सड़क में गहरे गड्ढे हो गए हैं। गड्ढों के कारण भारी वाहनों के भी फंसने की स्थिति बनी रहती है। इसी प्रकार खनपुरा गांव में भी स्थिति ऐसी ही है।

