कार्रवाई:नादनपुर में दबंगों का चारागाह भूमि पर अतिक्रमण, जुताई भी कर डाली

बसेड़ी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्रामीणों को मवेशी चराने में आ रही परेशानी, जिला कलेक्टर से की शिकायत

सरमथुरा उपखंड के नादनपुर में दबंगो ने चारागाह भूमि पर अतिक्रमण कर फसल की बुबाई कर दी है । जिसके कारण लोगो को मवेशी चराने का संकट खडा हो गया है। जबकि ग्रामीण पूर्व में तहसीलदार व जिला कलेक्टर धौलपुर को ज्ञापन देकर समस्या से अवगत करा चुके हैं।

ग्रामीण श्रीनिवास शर्मा, सुरेश, देवेश ने बताया कि नादनपुर की चारागाह भूमि खसरा नंबर 245 (सिवायचक) और चारागाह भूमि खसरा नंबर 228, 229, 230, 233, 234, 235, 236, 237, 238, 244 पर विजैकापुरा ग्राम के रामनिवास, तोमर गुर्जर पुत्र जगन सिंह गुर्जर व दिनेश पुत्र नेकाराम, नेकाराम जाटव ने उक्त खसरा नंबर व शिवायचक भूमि पर अवैध रूप से अतिक्रमण कर रखा है। जिसके कारण पशुपालकों के सामने गौवंश व मवेशी को चराने का संकट खडा हो गया है। वही मवेशी द्वारा खातेदारी भूमि पर खडी फसल को पशुओं द्वारा नष्ट किया जा रहा है।

ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि चारागाह भूमि पर अतिक्रमण के कारण कभी भी संगीन वारदात होने की पूरी संभावना है। वही समस्या से जिला कलेक्टर, एसडीएम व तहसीलदार को अवगत करा चुके है। परंतु दबंग लोगों द्वारा लगातार आतिक्रमण किया जा रहा है।

दबंगों के हौसले इतने बुलंद है कि शिकायत करने के बावजूद भी चारागाह भूमि की जुताई कर फसल की बुबाई शुरू कर दी है। दबंगों के हौसले इतने बुलंद है कि ग्रामीणों द्वारा रोकने पर महिलाएं झगड़ा करने पर उतारू हो जाती है। जिसके कारण कभी भी वारदात घटित हो सकती है। वही ग्रामीणों पर फर्जी केस लगाने की धमकी देते हैं। जिसके कारण ग्रामीणों में रोष व्याप्त है।

