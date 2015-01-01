पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई की मांग:कब्रिस्तान की जमीन पर कब्जा करने पर जताया विरोध, उपखण्ड अधिकारी को दिया ज्ञापन

बसेड़ी4 घंटे पहले
ग्राम पंचायत तिमासिया के बाड़ी रोड़ स्थित मनिहारो के कब्रिस्तान पर पडौस के लोगो ने अतिक्रमण करने पर मुस्लिम समाज ने रोष जताया है। जबकि कब्रिस्तान में कच्ची पक्की कई कब्र बनी हुई है, जिनकी मुस्लिम समाज की रीतिरिवाजों से मुस्लिम मनिहार समाज के लोग समय समय पर करते रहते है।

कब्रिस्तान से लगी हरिसिंह कोली की आराजी खसरा नम्बर 1156 लगा हुआ है, जिसकी आड़ में बबलू पुत्र रामबीर उक्त कबिरस्तान पर अनाधिकृत निर्माण कर कब्जा करना चाहता है। जबकि बबलू व उसके परिजनों के विरुद्ध एक बाद कबिरस्तान बाबत एसडीएम न्यायालय कोर्ट में उनवानी, अजमेरी बनाम राजस्थान सरकार केस नम्बर 90/16 का निस्तारण करते हुए 27 मार्च 2017 को राजीनामा हुआ था।

जिसमे यह निर्णय किया गया था कि विवादित स्थल कब्रिस्तान पर प्रकरण के निस्तारण के बाद शव दफन नही किए जावेगे वही कब्रों की सुरक्षा को देखते हुए कब्रिस्तान की बाउंड्री की जाएगी। साथ ही मौके पर बने मकान यथावत रहेंगे। जिसका मौका पर्चा हल्का पटवारी द्वारा बनाया गया। तत्पश्चात प्रकरण राजीनामा के आधार पर निस्तारित कर दिया गया था।

प्रकरण का निस्तारण होने के बाद ग्राम पंचायत तिमासिया ने उक्त कब्रिस्तान की बाउंड्री का काम शुरू कर दिया था। लेकिन बबलू उसके परिजनों ने चारदीवारी को रोक दिया। वही तखत डालकर कब्जा करने की कोशिश कर कब्रों को खुर्द बुर्द कर दिया। जिसकी शिकायत समाज के लोगो ने एसडीएम से की गई।

आरोपी बसेड़ी तहसील में कार्यरत है जो अपने रसूख का फायदा उठा रहा है। मुस्लिम समाज के लोगो ने एसडीएम से कार्रवाई की मांग की है। इस मौके पर सुलेमान खां, रसीद खां, हमीद खां, नसीरुद्दीन खां, शेरा खां, अजमेरी खां, तथा महेश परमार पूर्व कमांडर बीएसएफ, सुरेश गोयल अन्य समाज के आदि लोग मौजूद थे।

