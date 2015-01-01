पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नपा चुनाव:भाजपा में 35 वार्डाें में टिकट के लिए 100 लोगों ने दिए आवेदन, वार्डवाइज पैनल बनाकर प्रदेश कार्यालय भेजा

बयाना16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बयाना. भाजपा नपा चुनाव संचालन समिति की बैठक लेते प्रभारी हरिहर पारीक।
  • चुनाव प्रभारी बाेले- बहुमत के बाद सामान्य वर्ग से ही बनाया जाएगा चेयरमैन पद का उम्मीदवार

नगर पालिका चुनाव की तैयारियों में भाजपा संगठन प्रदेश में सत्ताधारी कांग्रेस से आगे निकलती दिखाई दे रही है। नगर पालिका वार्डाें में प्रत्याशियों के चयन के लिए रविवार को आदर्श विद्या मंदिर परिसर में भाजपा चुनाव संचालन समिति की बैठक चुनाव प्रभारी हरिहर पारीक की अध्यक्षता में हुई।

बैठक में मौजूद सांसद रंजीता कोली, विधानसभा चुनाव में पार्टी प्रत्याशी रहीं डॉ. ऋतु बनावत, मंडल अध्यक्ष आनंद उपाध्याय, किसान मोर्चा जिला अध्यक्ष धर्म सिंह चौधरी, जिला महामंत्री भगवान दास शर्मा, भाजयुमो के पूर्व प्रदेशाध्यक्ष ऋषि बंसल, मुकेश सिंघल, मंडल महामंत्री सुधीर भटनागर, जिला मंत्री राजेंद्र दमदमा, पूर्व पार्षद कमल आर्य, पूर्व जिला महामंत्री मोहन शर्मा एडवोकेट आदि ने काफी देर के मंथन के बाद वार्डवाइज प्रत्याशियों का पैनल तैयार किया।

बैठक के बाद प्रेस वार्ता को संबोधित करते हुए चुनाव प्रभारी हरिहर पारीक ने कहा कि कस्बे के सभी 35 वार्डों के लिए 100 लाेगाें ने टिकट के लिए आवेदन किया है। जिनकी छंटनी के बाद पैनल तैयार कर प्रदेश कार्यालय भिजवाए जा रहा है। जहां से 24 नवंबर को वार्ड वाइज प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा की जाएगी।

एक सवाल के जबाव में पारीक ने स्पष्ट किया कि बयाना नगर पालिका का चेयरमैन पद इस बार सामान्य वर्ग के लिए आरक्षित है। इसलिए चुनावाें में बहुमत मिलने के बाद भाजपा की ओर से चेयरमैन पद का उम्मीदवार सामान्य वर्ग का ही बनाया जाएगा। पारीक ने दावा किया कि इस बार फिर से भाजपा ही बयाना नगर पालिका में अपना बोर्ड बनाएगी।

पार्टी का प्रयास है कि स्वच्छ छवि के उम्मीदवार जीत कर आए। जिससे शहर का विकास हो सके। पारीक ने आरोप लगाया कि कांग्रेस सरकार ने तुष्टीकरण की नीति अपनाकर वार्डाे का परिसीमन किया है। जबकि आमजन जानता है कि शहरी इलाकाें का विकास करने में अब तक सर्वाधिक योगदान भाजपा का ही रहा है और शहरी निकायों में शुरू से ही भाजपा का प्रभुत्व रहा है।

वर्तमान नपा कार्यकाल में भाजपा की चेयरमैन के खिलाफ पारित हुए अविश्वास प्रस्ताव काे पारीक ने संगठन की कमजाेरी माना। पारीक ने कहा कि प्रदेश में सत्ताधारी दल के मुखिया आमजन काे राहत देेने के बजाय अपनी कुर्सी बचाने में लगे हुए हैं।

विकास के लिए एक रुपया भी जारी नहीं किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस शुरू से ही जोड़-तोड़ की राजनीति करती आई है। पारीक ने प्रशासन को चेतावनी देते कहा कि सरकारें बदलती रहती हैं। ऐसे में प्रशासन को अपना काम बिना दबाव के निष्पक्ष रुप से करना चाहिए।

