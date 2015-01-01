पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव:नगर पालिका चुनाव में नामांकन के दूसरे दिन 37 प्रत्याशियों ने जमा कराए आवेदन

बयाना2 घंटे पहले
बयाना. निर्वाचन अधिकारी काे नामांकन जमा कराती प्रत्याशी।
  • बयाना में 13, वैर में 7, कामां में 3, कुम्हेर में 5,भुसावर में एक और डीग में 8 लोगों ने भरे आवेदन

बयाना नगर पालिका के 35 वार्डों में पार्षद पदाें के लिए हाेने वाले चुनाव में नामांकन के दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को 13 उम्मीदवारों ने 15 पर्चे दाखिल किए। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी (एसडीएम) सुनील आर्य ने बताया कि दूसरे दिन 13 उम्मीदवारों ने 15 नामांकन पत्र जमा कराए। मंगलवार को वार्ड 32 से दीपक व संजय शर्मा, वार्ड 21 से मुकेश व भूपेन्द्र, वार्ड 19 से नीरो व मीना, वार्ड 27 से अमित कुमार, वार्ड 17 से वर्षा कुमारी, वार्ड 25 से गीता अग्रवाल व रेखा, वार्ड 13 से जितेन्द्र कुमार व बृजेश कुमार, वार्ड 20 से भक्तराज ने नामांकन जमा कराए।

इनमें से जितेन्द्र कुमार व संजय शर्मा ने दो-दो नामांकन जिनमें एक भाजपा व एक निर्दलीय के रुप में जमा कराया। इस प्रकार दो दिन में अब तक कुल 19 लोग 22 नामांकन पत्र जमा करा चुके हैं। वार्ड 19 से नामांकन जमा कराने वाली मीना निवर्तमान बोर्ड में पालिकाध्यक्ष रह चुकी है।

जबकि अभी तक कांग्रेस, भाजपा व बसपा समेत किसी भी राजनैतिक दल ने अपने उम्मीदवारों की सूची जारी नहीं की है। हालांकि करीब 240 लाेग अमानत राशि जमा करा कर नामांकन पत्र ले जा चुके हैं। जाे उन्हें भरवाने व नामांकन में लगाए जाने वाले संबंधित दस्तावेजाें की पूर्ति करने में जुटे हैं। चुनाव के जानकाराें का कहना है कि बुधवार काे नामांकन जमा कराने वालाें का रैला उमड़ेगा। क्योंकि इस दिन बुधवार हाेने के साथ ही देवउठनी एकादशी का शुभ मुहूर्त है।

डीग. नामांकन के दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को 8 उम्मीदवारों ने 9 नामांकन पत्र जमा कराए। एसडीएम हेमंत कुमार ने बताया कि 23 नवंबर को लोक सूचना जारी होने के साथ मंगलवार को नामांकन के दूसरे दिन 8 उम्मीदवारों ने 9 नामांकन पत्र जमा कराए। जिनमें वार्ड 4 से मनीषा, वार्ड 16 से पिंटू सैनी, वार्ड 19 से भूरी कुमारी, वार्ड 13 से राजेश कुमार, वार्ड 5 से मोहनदेई, वार्ड 3 से मोहन स्वरूप, वार्ड 6 से भिक्कन, वार्ड 18 से राहुल सिंह शामिल हैं। वार्ड 18 से राहुल सिंह ने निर्दलीय और कांग्रेस से दो नामांकन दाखिल किए हैं।

कामां. 11 दिसंबर को होने वाले पालिका चुनावों के लिए दूसरे दिन तीन लोगों ने चार नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए। उपखंड अधिकारी विनोद कुमार मीणा ने बताया कि दो दिन में अब तक कुल 10 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए जा चुके हैं। मंगलवार को तीन लोगो ने चार नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए। जिनमें वार्ड नंबर 29 से अवधेश पुत्र रिशिपाल ने निर्दलीय रूप से नामांकन दाखिल किया तो वहीं वार्ड 10 से मजीद पुत्र रमजानी ने निर्दलीय व दूसरा कांग्रेस की ओर से नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया। वार्ड नंबर 14 से अरुण कुमार ने भाजपा के प्रत्याशी के रूप में नामांकन दाखिल किया।

कुम्हेर. नगर पालिका वार्ड पार्षद के लिए नामांकन के दूसरे दिन पांच आवेदन जमा हुए। निर्वाचन अधिकारी सुशीला मीणा ने बताया कि पार्षदों के चुनाव के लिए वार्ड संख्या चार से एक, वार्ड संख्या तीन से एक, वार्ड संख्या सोलह से एक, वार्ड संख्या अठारह से एक, वार्ड संख्या बाईस से एक फार्म जमा किए। मीणा ने नगरपालिका चुनाव को मध्य नजर रखते हुए 25 नवंबर को नाम निर्देशन पत्र अधिक संख्या में भरे जाने की संभावना को देखते हुए और कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए इंद्रा पार्क में हर बुधवार को आयोजित होने वाली बुध हाट के तत्काल प्रभाव को निरस्त करने के आदेश दिए।
वैर. नगर निकाय चुनाव 2020 के तहत नगर पालिका वैर के वार्ड पार्षद के चुनावों के लिए नामांकन प्रक्रिया के दूसरे दिन 7 प्रत्याशियों ने 7 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए है। मंगलवार को वार्ड 9 से महेश चंद धाकड, वार्ड 11 से राहुल सैन, वार्ड 15 से वीकेश व राकेश, वार्ड 16 से गजना देवी, वार्ड 22 से लक्ष्मी तथा वार्ड 25 में लक्ष्मी सैनी ने एक-एक नामांकन पत्र रिटर्निंग अधिकारी वैर के समक्ष दाखिल किए है।
भुसावर. मंगलवार को दूसरे दिन एक प्रत्याशी ने नामांकन पर्चा दाखिल किया। जबकि इस दिन 25 जने आवेदन प्रपत्र लेकर गए। वही सोमवार को 127 सम्भावित प्रत्याशी आवेदन प्रपत्र लेकर गए थे। वही 9 लोगो ने 12 हजार रुपये की अमानत राश जमा कराई। एसडीएम रामकिशोर मीना ने बताया कि प्रत्याशी राजेन्द्र सैनी ने वार्ड संख्या 6 से नामांकन आवेदन दाखिल किया है।

