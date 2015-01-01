पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुर्जर आंदोलन में लूट:बैंसला गुट के आंदोलनकारियों ने बाइक जलाई, गाड़ी तोड़ने व 1.25 लाख लूटने का भी आरोप

बयाना/भरतपुर4 मिनट पहले
यह जब्तशुदा बाइक पुलिस चौकी की शिफ्टिंग में छूट गई थी
  • गुर्जरों की 9 दिन में भी नहीं बनी बात, अब आंदोलन तेज करने की कवायद
  • भले ही दीपावली ट्रैक पर मनानी पड़े लेकिन मांगें पूरी होने तक ट्रैक खाली नहीं करेंगे

बैकलॉग की भर्तियों समेत 6 सूत्री मांगों को लेकर बयाना के पीलूपुरा में रेलवे ट्रैक पर बैठे बैंसला गुट के गुर्जरों की 9 दिन में भी बात नहीं बनी। सोमवार को उनकी वार्ता विफल होने के बाद अब आंदोलन तेज करने की कवायद शुरू कर दी गई है।

सोमवार सुबह कुछ युवकों ने छोकरा पुलिस चौकी में रखी एक बाइक को जला दिया। हालांकि यह पुलिस चौकी आगे कहीं शिफ्ट हो गई है। केवल बाइक ही यहां रखी हुई थी। इस बीच, आंदोलनकारियों पर राहगीर की गाड़ी रोककर तोड़फोड़ करने और सवा लाख रुपए लूटने का भी आरोप लगा है।

हालांकि गुर्जर नेता विजय बैंसला ने इस आरोप को विरोधियों की आंदोलन कमजोर करने की साजिश बताया। अगर ऐसी कोई घटना होती तो पीड़ित की ओर से रिपोर्ट जरूर दर्ज कराई होती। इधर, बयाना कस्बे में वेयर हाउस रोड निवासी गोपाल गुप्ता ने घटना की पुष्टि करते हुए कहा कि वह रविवार को हिंडौन से पारिवारिक समारोह में शामिल होकर लौट रहा था। रात करीब 10 बजे पीलूपुरा पर कुछ आंदोलनकारियों ने उसकी गाड़ी रुकवा ली औऱ तोड़फोड़ करने के साथ ही करीब सवा लाख रुपए लूट लिए।

इधर, मांगें नहीं मानने पर कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह बैंसला की सोमवार को प्रदेशभर में चक्काजाम की चेतावनी का कहीं असर नहीं दिखा। इसी बीच, आंदोलन के शहीद परिवारों के लिए 5-5- लाख रुपए के चेक लेकर आए खेल मंत्री अशोक चांदना ने सुरौठ थाने में करीब ढाई घंटे तक बैंसला गुट के लोगों से बात की।

लेकिन, वार्ता के बाद थाने से बाहर आए गुर्जर नेता विजय बैंसला ने कहा कि उनकी वार्ता विफल रही है। रेलवे ट्रैक उन्होंने आंदोलनकारियों से कहा कि सरकार ने हमें कुछ नहीं दिया है। भले ही दीपावली ट्रैक पर मनानी पड़े। लेकिन, जब तक उन्हें रेलवे ट्रैक पर आकर नियुक्ति पत्र नहीं दिए जाते, तब तक ट्रैक खाली नहीं करेंगे।

डीजे पर युवाओं ने किया डांस
डीजे पर युवाओं ने किया डांस

सोमवार की दोपहर आंदोलनस्थल के सामने सड़क मार्ग पर युवाओं ने डीजे पर जमकर डांस किया। आंदोलनकारी युवाओं ने गुर्जर गीतों के रीमिक्स गानों पर काफी देर तक डांस किया। वही ट्रैक पर बैठे बुजुर्ग आंदोलनकारियों ने परंपरागत रसिया गीतों से मनोरंजन किया। इस बीच दिन में ट्रैक पर सभा भी हुई, जिसमें गुर्जर नेता विजय बैंसला ने आंदोलनकारियों से मंत्री चांदना के सात वार्ता में जाने अथवा नहीं जाने के बारे में भी पूछा।

