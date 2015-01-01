पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुर्जरों का ट्रैक पर 10वां दिन:मुकदमे दर्ज होने पर बैंसला गुट खेल मंत्री चांदना से नाराज, बोले-एफआईआर में कई गलत नाम

बयाना/भरतपुर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बयाना. ट्रैक पर लोगों को संबोधित करते नोएडा से आए गुर्जर समाज के पदाधिकारी
  • ग्रेटर नोएडा के लोगों ने दिया आंदोलन को समर्थन, कहा-पूरा एनसीआर कर देंगे जाम
  • आरक्षण आंदोलन को दबाने का प्रयास कर रही राज्य सरकार; विजय बैंसला

वार्ता विफल होने के साथ ही बयाना में आंदोलनकारियों पर 223 लोगों पर मुकदमा दर्ज होने को लेकर बैंसला गुट के गुर्जर खेल मंत्री अशोक चांदना से खासे नाराज हैं। उन्होंने इसे चांदना की ओर से दीपावली का तोहफा करार दिया है। ये लोग बैकलॉग एवं प्रक्रियाधीन भर्तियों में आरक्षण का लाभ दिए जाने समेत 6 सूत्री मांगों को लेकर पिछले 10 दिन से पीलूपुरा रेलवे ट्रैक पर बैठे हैं।

आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के प्रवक्ता हरदेव पावटा ने कहा कि एफआईआर में कई युवाओं और बुजुर्गों को फंसाने के लिए 50-60 नाम गलत जोड़े गए हैं। इससे समाज में आक्रोश है। इधर, मंगलवार को रेलवे ट्रैक पर आंदोलनकारियों की संख्या में खास इजाफा नहीं दिखा। भरतपुर जिले में भी आमतौर पर शांतिपूर्ण माहौल रहा।

लेकिन, गुड़ला, बारां, कोटपूतली, टोंक, पीपल्दा आदि कई जगहों पर गुर्जरों द्वारा जाम लगाए जाने की खबर है। इस बीच, बयाना, भुसावर, वैर, हलैना समेत भरतपुर जिले में 12वें दिन भी इंटरनेट बंद रहा। बुधवार को भी इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद रहने की संभावना है। इससे स्टूडेंट्स, व्यापारी, कर्मचारियों समेत तमाम लोग काफी परेशान हैं।

समझौता वार्ता विफल होने पर सरकार व बैंसला गट के गुर्जरों में गतिरोध बना
खेल मंत्री अशोक चांदना से सोमवार को वार्ता विफल होने के बाद मंगलवार को भी सरकार और बैंसला गुट के गुर्जरों में गतिरोध बना रहा। गुर्जर नेता कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह बैंसला मंगलवार को दिनभर हिंडौन स्थित अपने आवास पर रहे। जहां उन्होंने आंदोलन में सक्रिय नेताओं से बातचीत कर आगे की रणनीति बनाई। माना जा रहा है कि एक-दो दिन में बैंसला गुट के प्रतिनिधिमंडल की मंत्रिमंडलीय उप समिति से वार्ता हो सकती है।

मांगें नहीं मानी तो दिल्ली समेत एनसीआर में लगाएंगे जाम
मंगलवार को ग्रेटर नोएडा से गुर्जर समाज का 15 सदस्यीय प्रतिनिधि मंडल पीलूपुरा रेलवे ट्रैक पर पहुंचा। यहां बैठे आंदोलनकारियों से नोएडा से आए जतन प्रधान ने कहा पूरे भारत का गुर्जर समाज एक है। अगर समय रहते राजस्थान सरकार ने गुर्जर समाज की मांगें नहीं मानी तो कर्नल बैंसला के एक आह्वान पर दिल्ली सहित पूरे एनसीआर को जाम कर देंगे। जिसके लिए राजस्थान सरकार ही जिम्मेदार होगी।

आंदोलन को व्यापक बनाएं : संत रुद्रनाथ
करौली के नवलापुरा डाडा स्थित महाकाल मंदिर के पीठाधीश्वर संत रुद्रनाथ महाकाल भी मंगलवार को आंदोलन स्थल पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने कहा कि वे गुर्जर समाज के विचारों का समर्थन करते हैं। लेकिन, आंदोलन को उग्र करने के बजाय व्यापक करने की जरूरत है।

आरक्षण आंदोलन को दबाने का प्रयास कर रही राज्य सरकार; विजय बैंसला

आंदोलन की अगुवाई कर रहे विजय बैंसला ने कहा कि सरकार इस आंदोलन को दबाने का षड्यंत्र कर रही है। पिछले 12 दिन से इंटरनेट बंद किया हुआ है। साथ ही मीडिया को भी आंदोलन की कवरेज करने से रोका जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि बयाना-हिंडौन सड़क मार्ग आंदोलनकारियों ने नहीं बल्कि सरकार ने बंद किया है। भरतपुर और करौली जिले का पुलिस प्रशासन लोगों को इस रास्ते से होकर नहीं गुजरने दे रहा है।

