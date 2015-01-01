पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीएसएफ जवान का निधन:त्रिपुरा में तैनात भरतपुर के जवान जितेन्द्र की बीमारी से मौत, गुरुवार को होगी अंत्येष्टि

28 मिनट पहले
  • पिछले कई दिनों से बीमारे थे, 9 साल पहले बीएसएफ में हुए थे भर्ती

(महेश शर्मा)। बीएसएफ की 145 बटालियन में त्रिपुरा में तैनात क्षेत्र के गांव बैरखो (खरैरी) निवासी जवान जितेंद्र कुमार जाटव (28) की ड्यूटी पर बीमारी के चलते मौत हो गई। जवान की मौत की खबर से गांव में शोक की लहर छा गई। वहीं परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल हो गया।

मृतक जवान की पार्थिव देह गुरुवार सुबह गांव बैरखो पहुंचेगी। जितेंद्र कई दिनों से बीमार थे जिसके चलते मंगलवार रात उपचार के दौरान उनकी मौत हो गई है। जितेंद्र के भाई कुंवर सिंह ने बताया कि पिछले कई दिनों से जितेंद्र की तबीयत खराब चल रही थी।

पिछले 3-4 दिन से परिजन उनसे बात करने की कोशिश कर रहे थे, लेकिन संपर्क नहीं हो पा रहा था। मंगलवार रात 12 बजे जितेंद्र के साथियों ने फोन से उसके उपचार के दौरान निधन की सूचना दी। मौत की खबर सुनते ही पूरे गांव में मातम छा गया।

5 साल पहले हुई थी शादी, 4 साल का एक बेटा है
जितेंद्र करीब 9 साल पहले बीएसएफ में भर्ती हुए थे। अभी वे त्रिपुरा में तैनात थे। जितेंद्र की शादी 5 साल पहले करौली जिले के सूरौठ तहसील स्थित गांव सोमला की रेखा कुमारी से हुई थी। जितेंद्र का 4 साल का एक बेटा दिवेश कुमार है। मृतक जवान की पत्नी रेखा ने बिलखते हुए बताया की जितेन्द्र गत अगस्त में 20 दिन की छुटटी पर घर आए थे।

पत्नी से जल्दी लौटने का वादा किया था
डयूटी पर त्रिपुरा लौटते समय जल्द वापस आने का वादा करके गए थे। उसने बताया कि स्वास्थ्य खराब होने पर उसे पहले बीएसएफ के कैंट हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया था। हालत में सुधार नहीं होने पर तीन दिन पहले ही अगरतला के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया था। पूर्व सरपंच प्रतिनिधि प्रेम सिंह ने बताया कि मृतक जवान की पार्थिव देह बुधवार रात 11 बजे दिल्ली पहुंचेगी जहां से सड़क मार्ग से गुरुवार सुबह गांव पहुंचेगी। जहां 4 साल के बेटे दिवेश कुमार उनको मुखाग्नि देंगे।

