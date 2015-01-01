पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रपति के नाम ज्ञापन:न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर किसानाें की पूरी फसल की खरीद का गारंटी कानून बनाए केन्द्र सरकार: कसाना

बयाना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसानाें की समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए राष्ट्रपति के नाम देंगे ज्ञापन

भारतीय किसान यूनियन (अंबावता) के कार्यकर्ता एवं पदाधिकारियों की बैठक मंगलवार को राष्ट्रीय महासचिव सुरेंद्र सिंह कसाना की अध्यक्षता में हुई। बैठक में कसाना ने बताया कि आगामी 26 नवंबर को किसानों की समस्याओं को लेकर राष्ट्रपति के नाम एक ज्ञापन पूरे देश में हर तहसील स्तर पर दिया जाना है।

कसाना ने कहा कि संगठन के सभी कार्यकर्ता एवं पदाधिकारी भी बयाना में किसानों की तीन मांगों, जिनमें किसान विरोधी काले कानून को तुरंत वापस लेने, न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर पूरी फसल खरीद की गारंटी कानून बनाने व संपूर्ण भारत के किसानों को कर्ज मुक्त कर स्वामीनाथन आयोग के अनुसार फसल की लागत मूल्य पर 50 प्रतिशत मुनाफा देने की मांग की जाएगी।

इसके बाद में संगठन का एक प्रतिनिधि मंडल मांगों को लेकर देश के राष्ट्रपति एवं प्रधानमंत्री समेत प्रदेश के सभी मुख्यमंत्रियों से मिलकर किसानों-मजदूरों की सभी समस्याओं से अवगत करा कर किसान वर्ग का जन आंदोलन किया जाएगा और दिल्ली के रामलीला मैदान में एक विशाल जनसभा का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

जिसमें किसानों मजदूरों की समस्याओं के समाधान के लिए आंदोलन चलाने की रणनीति तैयार की जाएगी। इस अवसर पर संजय सिंह भास्कर, मनभान सिंह पायलट, विष्णु मोरोला, चतर सिंह जाट, अशोक पंडित, बाबू खां, रामवीर सिंह प्रजापत, शुभम कटारिया, माधव सिंह, हरिओम, महेंद्र सिंह धाकड़, राजकुमार चाहर, परवीन कबीरा, लाखन सिंह जगरवाल, उदय सिंह गुर्जर, कृष्ण कुमार गागर, योगेश सहारिया, भरत पचौरी आदि ने विचार व्यक्त किए।

नगर. भारतीय किसान यूनियन कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक प्रदेशाध्यक्ष भरत सिंह गुर्जर की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित की गई। इस मौके पर प्रदेशाध्यक्ष भरतसिंह गुर्जर ने केन्द्र सरकार के कृषि बिल पर विरोध जताते हुए किसानों के फसल की समर्थन मूल्य से कम कीमत पर खरीददारी करने वाले व्यापारी, उद्योगपति व निजी कंपनियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कराने, फसल खरीददारी के समस्त दस्तावेज हिन्दी भाषा में प्रकाशित होने, कंपनियों के दस्तावेज की जिम्मेदारी सरकार को लेने की मांग रखी गई।

साथ ही कार्यकर्ताओं ने कृषि बिल को शीघ्र वापिस नही लेने पर आंदोलन करने की चेतावनी दी। इसके अलावा कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर ग्रामीणों को जागरूक करने का संकल्प व्यक्त किया गया। इस अवसर पर पुष्पेंद्र गुर्जर, बंशो गुर्जर, लोकेश कुमार, लक्ष्मण सिंह, योगेन्द्र गुर्जर आदि मौजूद थे।

