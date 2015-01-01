पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुर्जर आंदोलन:कर्नल बैंसला ने बेटे को सौंपी आंदोलन की कमान, बोले- मंत्री ट्रैक पर आकर बताएं हमें क्या मिलेगा

बयाना /जयपुर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शाम करीब 5 बजे बैंसला अपने सक्रिय समर्थकों के साथ ट्रैक पर आए
  • कर्नल बैंसला स्वास्थ्य ठीक नहीं होने से पिछले 2 दिन से ट्रैक पर नहीं आ रहे थे
  • बैंसला ने कहा कि मांगों पर हल निकालने के लिए मैं सरकार को 12 घंटे का समय दे रहा हूं

बैकलॉग की भर्तियों समेत 6 सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर पीलूपुरा ट्रैक पर बैठे बैंसला गुट के आंदोलनकारी गुर्जरों से सरकार ने शुक्रवार को भी कोई बात नहीं की। पुलिस भर्ती की वजह से भीड़ कम न हो, इसलिए महिलाएं भी ट्रैक पर पहुंच गई। इस बीच, कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह बैंसला ने आंदोलन की कमान अपने बेटे विजय बैंसला को सौंपने के साथ ही शनिवार से आंदोलन खत्म होने के संकेत दिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि खेल मंत्री अशोक चांदना यहां ट्रैक पर आकर बताएं कि सरकार हमें मांगों पर क्या हल दे रही है। हम उनकी बात पर अमल करेंगे। इसके लिए उन्होंने आंदोलनकारियों से सहमति भी ली। बैंसला ने कहा कि मांगों पर हल निकालने के लिए मैं सरकार को 12 घंटे का समय दे रहा हूं। इसके बाद आंदोलन को तेज करने की रणनीति बनाई जा सकती है।

इससे पहले शुक्रवार दोपहर बैंसला गुट के कुछ लोग हिंडौन में कर्नल किरोड़ी सिंह के आवास पर पहुंचे। वहां उन्होंने उनसे पिछले 2-3 दिन से बने डैड लॉक और आंदोलन के मौजूदा हालातों को लेकर चर्चा की। इसके बाद शाम करीब 5 बजे बैंसला अपने सक्रिय समर्थकों के साथ ट्रैक पर आए।

उन्होंने अब तक साथ देने और विजय बैंसला का नेतृत्व स्वीकार करने के लिए आंदोलनकारियों का आभार जताया और कहा कि विजय उनकी उम्मीदों पर खरा उतरेगा। वे हमेशा समाज के संघर्ष में साथ रहेंगे। उल्लेखनीय है कि कर्नल बैंसला स्वास्थ्य ठीक नहीं होने से पिछले 2 दिन से ट्रैक पर नहीं आ रहे थे।

