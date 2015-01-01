पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिजली बिभाग की अभियान:बिजली चोरी छोड़ ग्रामीण करा रहे कनेक्शन, 2 साल पहले जहां छीजत 80 % तक थी अब घटकर 45 फीसदी रह गई

बयाना
बयाना. तरसूमा बिजली घर पर लगाए नए पावर ट्रांसफार्मर की शुरुआत करते सहायक अभियंता। (फाइल फोटो)
  • बिजली के क्षेत्र में डांग में आया बदलाव, डिस्कॉम ने गांव-गांव जाकर चलाया जागरुकता अभियान

बयाना के डांग इलाके में पिछले 2 साल में बिजली के क्षेत्र में क्रांतिकारी परिवर्तन देखने को मिल रहे हैं। पहले जहां डांग क्षेत्र में यूपी से अवैध ट्रांसफार्मर लाकर ग्रामीण अवैध बिजली का उपयोग करते थे। यहां तक कि बिजली तंत्र से अवैध रूप से छेड़छाड़ पर कई लोग हादसों का शिकार हो चुके थे।

कई गांव तो ऐसे थे जहां आजादी के 72 वर्ष बाद भी बिजली की पहुंच नहीं थी। लेकिन दो साल पूर्व बयाना आए डिस्कॉम के सहायक अभियंता विवेक शर्मा ने डांग क्षेत्र के गांव का दौरा कर जमीनी हकीकत जानी। इसके बाद सहायक अभियंता ने गांव-गांव कैम्प कर ग्रामीणों को डिस्कॉम की मुख्य धारा में आने के लिए प्रेरित किया। उन्होंने रात्रि चौपाल व जागरूकता अभियान चलाकर ग्रामीणों को डिस्कॉम का उपभोक्ता बनकर विधिवत कनेक्शन लेने के लिए प्रोत्साहित किया तथा बकाया राशि भरकर अपने कनेक्शन को दोबारा से चालू कराने को कहा।

इसके बाद ग्रामीणों ने जागरूक होकर कनेक्शन के लिए आवेदन करना शुरू किया। वही डिस्कॉम ने भी गांव-गांव शिविर लगाकर मौके पर ही आवेदकों को कनेक्शन जारी किए। इसका फायदा यह हुआ कि पहले जहां डांग क्षेत्र में 80% बिजली छीजत होती थी। वहीं अब वर्तमान में यह घटकर 45% पर आ गई है। डिस्कॉम सूत्रों ने बताया कि पिछले 2 साल में डांग क्षेत्र में 1000 नए घरेलू कनेक्शन के लिए विभाग ने 140 ट्रांसफार्मर लगाए।

डिस्काॅम ने गांव में जाकर जागरुकता शिविर लगाए : गुप्ता

^डांग क्षेत्र में बिजली की छीजत अधिक थी। अधिक छीजत को देखते हुए डिस्कॉम ने डांग इलाके के गांव-गांव में जाकर जागरूकता शिविर व रात्रि चौपालें आयोजित की। इससे ग्रामीणों में जागरूकता आई है और वे डिस्कॉम की मुख्यधारा में जुड़ रहे हैं। इससे बिजली छीजत में काफी कमी आई है। बिजली चोरी करने के दौरान तंत्र से छेड़छाड़ से होने वाले हादसों से भी ग्रामीण अब बचना चाहते हैं। इसी का असर रहा कि ग्रामीण अब डिस्कॉम का विधिवत कनेक्शन लेकर उपभोक्ता बन रहे हैं। वहीं कई उपभोक्ता बकाया राशि जमा करा कर अपने कनेक्शनों को आरसी करा रहे हैं। इसमें डिस्कॉम के इंजीनियर्स व कर्मचारियों की अहम भूमिका रही हैडी.के. गुप्ता, एक्सईन डिस्कॉम बयाना

