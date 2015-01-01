पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिजली का मीटर हुआ स्मार्ट:उपभोक्ता अब ऑनलाइन देख सकेंगे अपने मीटर की रीडिंग, बिजली गुल व लाे-वाेल्टेज के लिए नहीं लगाने होंगे चक्कर

  डिस्कॉम ने बयाना में शुरू किया स्मार्ट मीटर लगाने का काम

अब आपकाे बिजली जाने और लाे-वाेल्टेज आने पर टेंशन लेने और बिजली विभाग के चक्कर काटने की जरुरत नहीं रहेगी। आपकी इस शिकायत काे अब खुद आपका स्मार्ट मीटर बिजली विभाग तक पहुंचाएगा। शिकायत मिलने पर विभाग की टीम खामी दूर करने में जुटेगी। घर में लगा स्मार्ट मीटर सीधे कंट्राेल रुम काे सिग्नल भेज देगा।

डिस्कॉम की ओर से इन दिनों पहले फेज में बयाना नगरपालिका क्षेत्र में स्मार्ट मीटर लगाए जा रहे हैं। अब तक करीब 800 मीटर लगाए जा चुके हैं। डिस्कॉम के टेंडर पर निजी कंपनी जीनस के कार्मिक घर-घर जाकर उपभाेक्ताओं के यहां स्मार्ट मीटर लगा रहे हैं। स्मार्ट मीटराें के विभाग के ही सरकारी आवासाें में सफल परीक्षण के बाद अब पहले चरण में लाल गेट फीडर से जुड़े उपभाेक्ताओं के घर मीटर लगाने का काम जारी है।

डिस्कॉम सूत्राें के अनुसार उपभोक्ताओं की अमूमन शिकायतें रहती है कि मीटर की रीडिंग के अनुसार बिल जारी नहीं किया जाता है तथा घर बंद होने पर भी यूनिट का बिल दिया जाता है। इसके साथ-साथ मीटर से बिजली व्यवधान होने की शिकायतें भी आती रहती हैं।

इन सभी के मद्देनजर डिस्काॅम ने उपभोक्ताओं की सुविधा के लिए नई तकनीक से निर्मित एडवांस मीटर यानी स्मार्ट मीटर का उपयोग शहरी उपभोक्ताओं के कनेक्शनों पर करने के लिए सरकार ने फैसला किया है। इसी के तहत बयाना कस्बे में 7500 उपभोक्ताओं के यहां एडवांस मीटर लगाने का कार्य डिस्कॉम प्रशासन द्वारा शुरू कर दिया गया है।

जिसकी शुरुआत बयाना डिस्कॉम के अधिशासी अभियंता डी.के. गुप्ता, सहायक अभियंता विवेक शर्मा की माैजूदगी में डिस्कॉम बयाना के आवासीय परिसर पर लगाकर की गई। इस स्मार्ट मीटर की लागत 8000 रुपए है। जिसमें 60 प्रतिशत खर्चा केंद्र सरकार व 40 प्रतिशत राज्य सरकार द्वारा वहन किया जा रहा है। इस प्रोजेक्ट के अंतर्गत 40 डीसीयू यूनिट लगाई जाएंगी।

जो 24 घंटे इससे जुड़े हुए मीटरों से सूचना का आदान- प्रदान करेंगे। डिस्काॅम एईएन विवेक शर्मा ने बताया कि स्मार्ट मीटर में उपभोक्ताओं को प्रीपेड और पोस्टपेड की सुविधा मिल सकेगी। वहीं मीटर से बिजली उपभोक्ताओं को नहीं मिलने पर संदेश डिस्कॉम अधिकारियों के पास पहुंचेगा। जिससे उपभोक्ता की समस्या का तुरंत समाधान होगा। इसके अलावा उपभोक्ता प्रतिदिन अपने विद्युत खर्च का भी आंकलन कर सकेगा।

