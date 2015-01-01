पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुभ शादी- सावधान कोरोना:शादियों के आयोजन पर कोरोना का साया, सपरिवार की जगह एक-एक सदस्य को ही दे रहे न्योता

बयाना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बयाना. शादी की रस्म करके मंदिर से लौटती महिलाएं जिन्होंने, किसी ने मास्क भी नहीं पहना हुआ है।
  • शादी में अधिकतम 100 लोगों की लिमिट के बाद नए सिरे से बन रही मेहमानों की लिस्ट

बुधवार को देवउठनी एकादशी के चलते कस्बे सहित ग्रामीण अंचलों में शादियों की धूम रहेगी। शादियों का सीजन 11 दिसंबर तक चलेगा। इस दौरान कुल 9 सावे हैं जिनमें 3 सावे नवंबर में व सावे दिसंबर में है। पिछले कई दिनों से प्रदेश में आ रहे रिकॉर्ड तोड़ कोरोना संक्रमण के मामलों को देखते हुए राज्य सरकार ने शादी विवाह के दौरान कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना को लेकर विशेष दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए हैं।

सरकार की ओर से जारी गाइडलाइन के अनुसार शादी विवाह में 100 से अधिक लोग शामिल नहीं हो सकते हैं। शादी जैसे महत्वपूर्ण आयोजन में सरकार की बंदिश के कारण शादी समारोह के आयोजनकर्ता दुविधा में पड़ गए हैं।

जिनके यहां शादी का कार्यक्रम है वे अब सरकार की नई गाइड लाइन के बाद इस सोच में पड़े हुए हैं कि किसे शादी में बुलाया जाए और किसे नहीं? इसे देखते हुए शादी विवाह के परिजन अब आमंत्रित मेहमानों की लिस्ट में काट छांट करने में लगे हुए हैं। जिससे कि सरकार की तय सीमा से अधिक शादी में मेहमान ना हो सके और शादी बिना किसी विघ्न के संपन्न हो सके। क्योंकि सरकार ने शादी समारोह के दौरान 100 से अधिक लोग होने पर 25000 रुपये का भारी भरकम जुर्माना लगाया हुआ है।

शादी के मेहमानों की नए सिरे से बन रही लिस्ट में कई लोगों ने केवल अपने नजदीकी रिश्तेदारों को ही बुलाना मुनासिब समझा है। यहां तक कि पड़ोसियों को भी छोड़ दिया गया है। वहीं कुछ लोगों ने शादी की अलग-अलग रस्मों में अलग-अलग मेहमानों की सूची तैयार की है। मसलन, लग्न में किसे बुलाना है और बरात में किसे ले जाना है। यह सब तय करने में इन दिनों परिजन जुटे हुए हैं। इसके अलावा कई लोग शादी के प्रीतिभोज को दो हिस्सों में बांट रहे हैं कुछ लोगों को जहां दोपहर के खाने पर आमंत्रित कर रहे हैं तो वहीं कई लोगों को रात की दावत में बुला रहे हैं।

शादी के कार्ड के बजाए सोशल मीडिया से दे रहे निमंत्रण
उधर शादी वाले कई परिवार अब अपने रिश्तेदारों व परिचितों को शादी में सपरिवार बुलाने के बजाय एक सदस्य का ही निमंत्रण दे रहे हैं। लोग इस बार शादी के कार्डों में सपरिवार आना है..... जैसे वाक्य भी नहीं लिख पा रहे हैं। ना ही कार्ड देते समय सभी लोगों को जरूर आना है जैसी बात ही कह रहे हैं। कई लोगों ने तो इस बार शादी के कार्ड तक नहीं छपवाए हैं। केवल सोशल मीडिया के जरिए और मोबाइल से फोन कर शादी का संदेश दे रहे हैं। लोग शादी में आमंत्रित करने वाले मेहमानों को कार्यक्रम में मास्क पहनकर आने व सरकारी गाइड लाइन की पालना का ध्यान रखने का अनुरोध करते भी दिख रहे हैं।

जिनके रिश्तेदारी, पड़ोस, गली, मोहल्ले में शादी है वे एक दूसरे से इस बात की चर्चा करते दिख रहे हैं कि तुम्हें शादी का कार्ड अभी तक आया है या नहीं? वहीं कई ऐसे लोग भी हैं जो शादी का कार्ड नहीं मिलने पर अपने आप को इस बात की तसल्ली देते दिख रहे हैं कि अगर शादी का कार्ड आ भी जाता तो कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए शादी में जाते ही नहीं।

