धरना प्रदर्शन:कोरोना से सीआरपीएफ जवान की मौत, शहीद के दर्जे के लिए लोगों ने लगाया जाम

बयाना36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बयाना। ब्रह्मबाद में जाम लगाते हुए ग्रामीण।

जम्मू कश्मीर में तैनात क्षेत्र के गांव ब्रह्मबाद निवासी सीआरपीएफ के एएसआई 48 वर्षीय सुवालाल जाटव पुत्र रामसुख की कोरोना संक्रमण से मौत हो गई। मंगलवार की सुबह मृतक एएसआई का शव पैतृक गांव ब्रह्मबाद पहुंचा। लेकिन परिजनों व ग्रामीणों ने मुख्य सड़क के सहारे स्थित सरकारी जमीन पर अंत्येष्टि करने, शहीद का दर्जा देने व स्मारक बनाने की मांग को लेकर हंगामा कर दिया।

मांग को लेकर ग्रामीणों व परिजनों ने बयाना- बसेड़ी स्टेट हाइवे को जाम कर दिया। महिलाएं भी सड़क पर आकर बैठ गई। जाम की सूचना पर बयाना से एसडीएम सुनील आर्य डिप्टी एसपी खींव सिंह राठौड़ व तहसीलदार जीपी बंसल सहित पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। ग्रामीणों को समझा-बुझाकर अधिकारियों ने जाम खुलवाया। इससे मौके पर करीब 2 घंटे तक अफरा-तफरी का सा माहौल रहा। बाद में गांव के ही जीवन फौजी की ओर से अपनी निजी जमीन अंत्येष्टि के लिए दी गई। जिसके बाद मृत एएसआई का अंतिम संस्कार हो पाया।
पीपीई किट पहन परिजनों ने किया अंतिम संस्कार
ग्राम विकास अधिकारी ललित उपाध्याय ने बताया कि मृत एएसआई डयूटी के दौरान कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने के बाद से पिछले ढाई माह से कोरोना से जंग लड़ रहे थे। ग्राम विकास अधिकारी ने बताया कि मृत एएसआई का शव पीपीई किट में आया था। शव आने के बाद घर पर भी शव को मात्र कुछ देर के लिए ही रखा गया था।

इसके बाद अंतिम संस्कार करने वाले मृतक के परिजनों को भी पीपीई किट पहनाई गई और उसके बाद अधिकारियों की मौजूदगी में अंतिम संस्कार हुआ। शव के साथ आए सीआरपीएफ के अधिकारियों व जवानों ने मृतक एएसआई को सम्मान दिया। वहीं पूर्व सैनिक संघ के पदाधिकारी भी अंत्येष्टि में शामिल हुए।

