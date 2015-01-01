पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध वसूली:वीरमपुरा टोल प्लाजा के कर्मचारी, चालकों पर दिखा रहे दबंगई, वसूल रहे अधिक टोल टैक्स

बयाना3 घंटे पहले
  • दो दिन पहले आगरा के एक वाहन चालक से अभद्र व्यवहार कर वसूले अधिक रुपए

बयाना-भरतपुर स्टेट हाइवे पर वीरमपुरा के पास स्थित टोल प्लाजा के कर्मचारी वाहन चालकों के साथ अभद्र व्यवहार कर रहे हैं। यह टोल प्लाजा सड़क निर्माण कंपनी आरएसआरडीसी के अधीन संचालित है। आरएसआरडीसी के पास टोलकर्मियों द्वारा वाहन चालकों से गलत व्यवहार करने व पर्ची पर वाहनों का पूरा नंबर नहीं लिखने सहित अन्य अनियमितताओं की शिकायतें भी मिल रही हैं।

जानकारी के अनुसार आरएसआरडीसी ने श्रीगंगानगर की फर्म मैसर्स गणेश गाडिया को टोल वसूलने का टेंडर दिया हुआ है। लेकिन टेंडरधारी फर्म ने हिण्डौन निवासी महेश चौधरी को टोल टैक्स कलेक्शन का ठेका दिया गया है। आगरा निवासी दीनबंधु वशिष्ठ ने बताया कि दो दिन पहले वे अपना वाहन लेकर टोल से गुजरे तो टोल टैक्स लेते समय वहां मौजूद कर्मचारियों ने उनके साथ अभद्र व्यवहार किया तथा 100 रुपए का नोट देने के बावजूद ना तो बाकी के 55 रुपए वापस किए और ना ही पर्ची दी तथा झगड़ा करने पर उतारु हो गए। वशिष्ठ ने बताया कि उन्होंने इस संबंध में सड़क निर्माण कंपनी के उच्चाधिकारियों को शिकायत करने के साथ ही संपर्क पोर्टल पर भी परिवाद दर्ज कराया है। इसी तरह भरतपुर निवासी सुनील गुप्ता ने बताया कि टोल से निकलते समय टोलकर्मियों ने उनके साथ भी गलत तरीके से व्यवहार किया।

^वीरमपुरा टोल पर कर्मचारियों द्वारा वाहन चालकों से सही व्यवहार नहीं करने तथा अन्य अनियमितताएं बरतने की शिकायतें मिली हैं। वहीं टोल पर कोरोना गाइड लाइन का भी उल्लंघन किया जा रहा है। जल्द ही टोल प्लाजा का विजिट कर टेंडरधारी फर्म पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। एसएस मीना, आरएसआरडीसी के प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर

