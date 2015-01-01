पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना इफेक्ट:सेशन खत्म होने को लेकिन अभी तक नहीं मिल पाई ढाई हजार बच्चों की स्कॉलरशिप

बयाना4 घंटे पहले
कोरोना महामारी का असर स्कूल-कॉलेजों के स्टूडेंट्स को सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग की ओर से मिलने वाली स्कॉलरशिप पर भी पड़ रहा है। कोरोना के कारण राज्य सरकार ने स्कॉलरशिप के बजट में भी कमी कर दी है। इससे स्कॉलरशिप मिलने की उम्मीद पाले बैठे विद्यार्थियों को अपनी पढ़ाई जारी रखने में परेशानियां आ रही हैं। सेशन खत्म होने को है लेकिन अभी तक कई विद्यार्थियों को स्कॉलरशिप नहीं मिल पाई है।

अकेले भरतपुर जिले में पिछले 1 माह से ढाई हजार विद्यार्थियों की स्कॉलरशिप राज्य सरकार के वित्त विभाग के पास स्वीकृति के इंतजार में पेंडिंग पड़ी हुई है। उल्लेखनीय है कि सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग की ओर से स्कूल कॉलेजों के विद्यार्थियों को स्कॉलरशिप दी जाती है।

इसमें एससी, एसटी, ओबीसी व आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर सामान्य वर्ग के विद्यार्थियों को प्रति वर्ष उनके अध्ययन कार्य को सुचारू बनाए रखने के लिए अलग-अलग स्कॉलरशिप राशि दी जाती है। एससी वर्ग से आने वाले बीएड फाइनल ईयर के छात्र रामवीर सिंह, गौरव ने बताया कि उन्हेंं इस वर्ष सरकार की योजना के मुताबिक ₹ 27000 स्कॉलरशिप मिलनी थी। लेकिन कई बार विभाग के चक्कर काटनेेे के बावजूद अभी तक स्कॉलरशिप की राशि नहीं मिल पाई है

जबकि यह स्कॉलरशिप हर साल मार्च के महीने में ही मिल जाती है। रामवीर सिंह ने बताया कि स्कॉलरशिप की राशि से उन्हें नई किताबें और फीस का इंतजाम करना था। स्कॉलरशिप के लिए उन्होंने नवंबर 2019 में ऑनलाइन आवेदन भी कर दिया था।

विभागीय सूत्रों का कहना है कि करीब ढाई हजार विद्यार्थियों के स्कॉलरशिप के बिल पारित कर डेढ़ माह पहले ट्रेजरी भिजवा दिए थे और ट्रेजरी से भी वह बिल पास हो कर मंजूरी के लिए वित्त विभाग गए हुए हैं, लेकिन अभी तक मंजूरी नहीं आने के कारण विद्यार्थियों को स्कॉलरशिप नहीं मिल पाई है। सूत्रों ने बताया कि इस बार कोरोना के कारण राज्य सरकार ने स्कॉलरशिप के बजट में कमी की हुई है इसकी वजह से फाइनेंस डिपार्टमेंट से स्वीकृति मिलने में देरी हो रही है।

^विभाग ने स्कॉलरशिप के बिल पास कर ट्रेजरी भेज दिए थे। ट्रेजरी से बिल मंजूरी के लिए फाइनेंस डिपार्टमेंट को भिजवाए हुए हैं। जल्दी ही मंजूरी मिलने पर विद्यार्थियों को स्कॉलरशिप राशि जारी की जाएगी। वहीं कई केस ऐसे भी हैं जिनमें ऐसे विद्यार्थी जो उन कॉलेजों में अध्ययन कर रहे हैं जिन्होंने अपना रिनुअल फॉर्म पोर्टल पर अपलोड नहीं कराया है। इसकी वजह से भी स्कॉलरशिप जारी होने में दिक्कतें आ रही हैं। पूरन सिंह, सहायक निदेशक, सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग, भरतपुर

