पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मांग:गुर्जर नेता-मांगें पूरी नहीं हुई तो आंदोलन तय, पुलिस- समाधान के लिए सरकार से वार्ता करें

बयानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीएलजी बैठक के बहाने पुलिस प्रशासन ने गुर्जर नेताओं से प्रस्तावित आंदोलन को लेकर की चर्चा

दिवाली त्यौहार पर कानून व शांति व्यवस्था के मद्देनजर गुरुवार को पुलिस प्रशासन ने बुलाई सीएलजी बैठक के बहाने गुर्जर समाज के लोगों से एक नवम्बर से प्रस्तावित आंदोलन की रुपरेखा, चर्चाओं व तैयारियों का फीडबैक लिया। थाना परिसर में हुई बैठक में डिप्टी एसपी खींवसिंह राठौड़ व एसएचओ मदनलाल मीना ने गुर्जर समाज के लोगों से उनकी मांगों के बारे में पूछते हुए सरकार की ओर से उन्हें पूरे किए जाने के प्रयासों के बारे में बिंदुवार अवगत कराया तथा विवादित मुद्दों को लेकर सरकार के साथ वार्ता करने को कहा। लेकिन गुर्जर नेताओं ने कहा कि अगर दो दिन में मांगे पूरी नहीं हुई तो आंदोलन होना तय है।

गुर्जर नेताओं ने कहा कि पूर्ववर्ती भाजपा सरकार के समय आरक्षण मसले को लेकर मंत्रीमंडलीय उपसमिति व गुर्जरों के बीच समय-समय पर जयपुर में बैठकें होती थी, लेकिन वर्तमान सरकार के कार्यकाल में सरकार व समाज के बीच संवादहीनता की स्थिति रही है। अगर समय-समय पर बैठकें होती तो संभवतया आंदोलन जैसी स्थिति नहीं आती। वहीं समझौते की पालना नहीं होती तभी समाज को संघर्ष की राह पर आना पड़ता है।

त्योहार पर पुलिस गश्त बढ़ाने और सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाने की मांग की

बैठक में मौजूद व्यापारी नेता पवन गोयल, कमल आर्य, नवीन सिंघल, राकेश धाकड़ आदि ने त्यौहार के समय बाजारों में भीड़भाड़ को देखते हुए पुलिस गश्त व्यवस्था बढाने, सीसीटीवी कैमरों को दुरुस्त कराने, बाहर से कॉलोनियों में फेरी लगाकर सामान बेचने वालों की आईडी पहचान लेने, जाम को नियत्रिंत करने आदि के सुझाव दिए। बैठक में हरिकिशन कपूरा, जेपी गुर्जर, अतरसिंह, अनूप सिंह आदि भी मौजूद रहे।

बैठक में गुर्जर नेता बोले - सरकार सभी भर्तियों में पांच प्रतिशत का आरक्षण का लाभ नहीं दे रही
बैठक में मौजूद गुर्जर नेताओं श्रीराम बैंसला, यादराम मौरोली, दीवान शेरगढ़, हरीराम अमीन, हरिकिशन सिंह, जगमोहन खटाना आदि ने टीस व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि सरकार प्रक्रियाधीन सभी भर्तियों में पांच प्रतिशत का आरक्षण का लाभ नहीं दे रही है। वहीं देवनारायण योजना में भी समाज के विकास के लिए काम नहीं हो रहे हैं।

इसके अलावा अभी भी काफी मुकदमे समझौते के बावजूद वापस नहीं हुई हैं। इसके अलावा आंदोलन के तीन मृतकों के परिजनों को सरकारी सहायता नहीं मिली है। ऐसे में समाज में आक्रोश है तथा सरकार ने दो दिन में सकारात्मक कार्रवाई नहीं की तो आंदोलन होना तय है।

पीपर्रा गांव के हरज्ञान सिंह ने कहा कि नहरा इलाके के अधिकतर लोग विकास में पिछडे हुए हैं अगर सरकार क्षेत्र में स्कूल-कॉलेज, अस्पताल, सड़क आदि बनाए तो लोग जागरुक होंगे। जबकि देवनारायण योजना का पैसा ऐसे स्थानों पर खर्च किया जा रहा है जहां एमबीसी वर्ग के लोग रहते ही नहीं हैं।

गुर्जर नेताओं ने सरकार का वार्ता का प्रस्ताव फिर ठुकराया, एक नवम्बर को पीलूपुरा पहुंचने का किया आह्वान

एक नवम्बर से प्रस्तावित गुर्जर आंदोलन को लेकर गुरुवार को गुर्जर आरक्षण संघर्ष समिति के सदस्यों ने गुर्जर नेता भूरा भगत के नेतृत्व में तहसील इलाके के एक दर्जन गुर्जर बाहुल्य गांवों का दौरा कर समाज के लोगों से एक नवम्बर को पीलूपुरा-कारबारी स्मारक स्थल पर पहुंचने का आव्हान किया। नुक्कड़ सभाओं को संबोधित करते हुए भूरा भगत ने आंदोलन को समाज के अस्तित्व की लड़ाई है बताते हुए लोगों से अपने बच्चों के भविष्य के लिए एक नवम्बर को हर हाल में अपने मित्रों व रिश्तेदारों के साथ स्मारक स्थल पर पहुंचने को कहा।

आंदोलन में सबको अपनी भागीदारी निभाकर कर्नल बैंसला की आवाज को मजबूत करना होगा। सरकार दोहरी नीति अपना कर समाज की आवाज को दबाना चाह रही है। उधर, गुर्जरों की एक नवंबर से आंदोलन की चेतावनी को देखते हुए सरकार की ओर से गुर्जर नेताओं से वार्ता के प्रयास तेज कर दिए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें