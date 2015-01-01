पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुर्जर आंदोलन:12 दिन बाद गुर्जरों ने पीलूपुरा रेल ट्रैक खाली किया, जनता, पुलिस-प्रशासन ने ली राहत की सांस

बयाना12 मिनट पहले
बयाना। सरकार के साथ हुए समझौते का पत्र लिए गुर्जर नेता।
  • आंदोलन की समाप्ति पर मिठाई बांटकर खुशी जताई
  • दिवाली पर घर पहुंचने वालों को मिली राहत

(महेश शर्मा)। बैकलॉग व प्रक्रियाधीन भर्तियों में आरक्षण समेत 6 सूत्रीय मांग को लेकर पीलूपुरा रेल ट्रैक पर गुर्जर आंदोलन गुरुवार सुबह समाप्त हो गया। पिछले 12 दिन से रेलवे ट्रैक पर धरने दे रहे गुर्जर आंदोलनकारियों ने गुरुवार सुबह ट्रैक खाली कर दिया।

बुधवार रात जयपुर में सरकार से वार्ता के बाद हुए समझौते के बाद गुर्जर नेता विजय बैंसला के नेतृत्व में प्रतिनिधिमंडल सुबह करीब 7:00 बजे पीलूपुरा रेलवे ट्रैक पर पहुंचा और ट्रैक पर जमे आंदोलनकारियों को समझौते के बिंदुओं के बारे में जानकारी दी।

आंदोलन की समाप्ति पर मिठाई बांटकर खुशी जताई
इसके बाद आंदोलनकारियों की सहमति होने पर आंदोलन समाप्त करने की घोषणा की गई। इसके बाद आंदोलनकारियों ने रेलवे ट्रैक खाली कर दिया। लोगों ने खुशी में भगवान देवनारायण के जयकारे लगाते हुए मिठाई बांटकर खुशी जताई। गुर्जर नेता विजय बैंसला ने कहा कि सरकार का रुख पूरी तरह सकारात्मक है और उम्मीद है कि समझौते की पालना शीघ्र होगी। इससे समाज के युवाओं को काफी लाभ मिलेगा। सबसे बड़ी बात आंदोलन के दौरान शहीद हुए समाज के लोगों की वीरांगनाओं का सम्मान मिलेगा।

ट्रैक खाली होते ही रेलवे ने मरम्मत का काम शुरू किया।
ट्रैक खाली होते ही रेलवे ने मरम्मत का काम शुरू किया।

गुर्जरों के ट्रैक खाली करने के साथ ही रेलवे ने ट्रक को सुधारने का काम युद्धस्तर पर शुरू कर दिया। रेलवे के एडीईइन मलखान सिंह मीणा के नेतृत्व में पहुंची टीम ने बयाना-फतेहसिंह पुरा रेलखंड पर मरम्मत का काम शुरू कर दिया।

आंदोलन खत्म होने से आमजन पुलिस प्रशासन के साथ-साथ रेल यात्रियों को भी राहत मिली है क्योंकि दिवाली के मौके पर दूसरे शहरों में रह रहे लोग अपने घरों को आना चाहते थे लेकिन गुर्जर आंदोलन के चलते ट्रेनें बंद होने से असमंजस की स्थिति बनी हुई थी अब ट्रेन चालू होने से इन लोगों के चेहरे पर भी खुशी आ गई है क्योंकि त्योहार पर अब अपने परिवार के साथ मना पाएंगे।

