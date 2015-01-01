पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देवउठनी एकादशी आज:मेजबानों ने बनाई गाइडलाइन, अब अलग-अलग समय पर बुलाएंगे मेहमान, मास्क लगाकर आने की भी अपील

भरतपुर/बयाना2 घंटे पहले
जिला कलेक्टर बोले, जिंदगी बचाना मांगलिक कार्यों से ज्यादा जरूरी
  • जिले में होंगी 1200 से ज्यादा शादियां, विवाह स्थलों पर रहेगी जिला प्रशासन की नजर

बुधवार को देव उठनी एकादशी है। इस दिन अबूझ सावा होने से जिले में करीब 1200 से ज्यादा शादियां होंगी। लेकिन, कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से घरातियों के साथ बारातियों की भी सारी गणित बदल गई है। वहीं प्रशासन की ओर से 100 ही मेहमान बुलाए जाने की सख्ती को देखते हुए आयोजकों ने अब दूसरे विकल्प खोज लिए हैं। चूंकि जिन लोगों को पहले निमंत्रित किया जा चुका है, उन्हें मना करना ठीक नहीं है।

इसलिए उन्हें अलग-अलग स्लॉट में बुलाए जाने की व्यवस्था की है। इसके लिए बाकायदा शादी कार्डों में अब स्नेह भोज..आपके आगमन तक के बजाय समय का स्थान खाली छोड़ा गया है। ताकि सुविधानुसार मेहमानों को बुलाया जा सके। आयोजकों ने इसके तहत मित्रों, परिचितों, मोहल्ले के लोगों और रिश्तेदारों को बुलाने के लिए अलग-अलग समय तय किए हैं।

ताकि एक ही समय पर विवाह में ज्यादा भीड़ नजर नहीं आए और कोरोना गाइड लाइन का भी पालन हो सके। क्योंकि इस बार मैरिज होम संचालक भी मेहमानों की संख्या को लेकर ज्यादा सख्त हैं। जिन परिवारों में यहां अगले महीने शादियां हैं। उनके यहां भी मेहमानों की लिस्ट रोजाना बनकर बिगड़ रही है।

बदल गया शादी कार्डों का मजमून, नो मास्क, नो एंट्री का स्लोगन छपवा रहे
अब ज्यादातर कार्डों में अतिथियों के आने का समय खाली छोड़ने के साथ ही कोरोना गाइड लाइन अपील के साथ ही नो मास्क नो एंट्री का स्लोगन भी छपवाए जा रहे हैं। स्थानीय प्रिंटर्स और शादी कार्ड व्यवसायियों के मुताबिक अब लोग शगुन के लिए ही बहुत कम कार्ड छपवा रहे हैं।

इसकी बड़ी वजह डिजिटल तकनीक के तहत वाट्सएप और वीडियो निमंत्रण का बड़े स्तर पर चलन में आना है। दूसरी बात यह भी है कि शादी कार्ड छपने के बाद उसमें करेक्शन करना मुश्किल होता है। जबकि डिजिटल निमंत्रण को कभी भी करेक्शन करके ठीक किया जा सकता है। ज्यादातर लोग इस बात को लेकर भी उलझन में हैं कि शादी कार्ड पर क्या छपवाएं ।
विद फैमिली नहीं, सिर्फ एक व्यक्ति को बुलावा
ज्यादातर आयोजकों ने अब विद फैमिली निमंत्रण देने का मानस बदल दिया है। बल्कि एक घर से एक ही व्यक्ति को निमंत्रण दिया जा रहा है। बाकी लोगों को भोजन की थाली घर पर ही भिजवाने की व्यवस्था की गई है। आयोजकों का कहना है चूंकि वे हलवाई और कैटर्स पहले ही बुक कर चुके थे। मेहमानों की संख्या कम होने पर खाना बचेगा, इसलिए मपरिचितों को घर पर ही भोजन भिजवाएंगे।

सामूहिक विवाह में सिर्फ 2 लोगों को ही छूट
जय श्री बांके बिहारी सेवा समिति की ओर से 13 दिसंबर को 10 कन्याओं का शहर के ही एक मैरिज होम में सामूहिक विवाह कराया जा रहा है। संस्थापक अध्यक्ष जय गोयनका ने बताया कि सामूहिक विवाह में वर-वधु पक्ष से सिर्फ 2-2 लोगों को मौजूद रहने की अनुमति है। इनमें माता-पिता अथवा अन्य कोई परिजन हो सकते हैं। समिति की ओर से खाने के 10-10 टिफिन दिए जाएंगे। वर-वधु के रिश्तेदार 2 टिफिन खाने के साथ ही स्व जनों के लिए 8 टिफिन घर ले जा सकेंगे।
कोरोना : लगातार दूसरे दिन भी मिले 90 पॉजिटिव, एक और संक्रमित ने दम तोड़ा
इधर, मंगलवार को जिले में लगातार दूसरे दिन 90 नए रोगी मिले हैं। जबकि दीपावली से पहले 35 से 40 रोगी ही सामने आ रहे थे। इसके साथ ही एक संक्रमित व्यक्ति ने दम तोड़ दिया। जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर अब 7264 और मृतकों का आंकड़ा 102 तक पहुंच गया है।

नो मास्क नो एंट्री, ऑटो, रिक्शा बस या ट्रेन में बिना मास्क मिले तो 500 का जुर्माना

कोरोना का आक्रमण रोकने के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने और ज्यादा सख्ती कर दी है। अब शहर के बाहरी रास्तों पर भी जांच टीमें तैनात की जाएंगी। इस दौरान अगर कोई भी व्यक्ति ट्रेन, बस, ऑटो, कैब या रिक्शे में भी बिना मास्क दिखा अथवा मास्क सही तरह से नहीं पहना हुआ हो तो उससे 500 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा।

शादियों में कोरोना गाइड लाइन का पालन करवाने के लिए पहले ही दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए जा चुके हैं। जिला कलेक्टर नथमल डिडेल ने इस संबंध में मंगलवार को व्यापारिक संगठनों के साथ मीटिंग करके उन्हें बाजारों में भी फेस मास्क, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, सेनेटाइजेशन आदि को लेकर कोरोना गाइड लाइन का पालन कराए जाने के लिए पाबंद किया।

निगरानी : भरतपुर में बनाई 3 विशेष टीमें
इधऱ, भरतपुर शहर के विवाह स्थलों पर निगरानी रखने के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने 3 विशेष टीमें गठित की हैं। इनमें मथुरा गेट थाना इलाके में उपखंड अधिकारी, कोतवाली थाना इलाके में तहसीलदार और अटल बंध थाना इलाके में सेवर बीडीओ को प्रभारी बनाया गया है। इनमें संबंधित थानाधिकारी के अलावा नगर निगम का भी एक-एक अधिकारी शामिल रहेगा।

