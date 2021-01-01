पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चोरी की वारदात:गैस कटर से शटर काटकर 10 लाख रुपए के गहने चोरी, तिजोरी नहीं कटने से बच गई महंगी ज्वैलरी

बयानाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बयाना के शिवगंज मंडी स्टेशन रोड स्थित गायत्री ज्वैलर्स शॉप में हुई चोरी की वारदात

पुलिस की लचर गश्त व्यवस्था का फायदा उठाकर चोर शुक्रवार तड़के कस्बे के शिवगंज मंडी स्टेशन रोड स्थित गायत्री ज्वैलर्स शॉप से करीब 10 लाख कीमत के सोने-चांदी के आभूषण चुरा ले गए। मौके पर करीब डेढ़ घंटे रहे चोर दुकान की डबल शटर को गैस कटर से काटकर अंदर घुसे।

चोरों ने दुकान के अंदर रखी लोहे की तिजोरी (सेफ) को भी गैस कटर से काटने का प्रयास किया। लेकिन तिजोरी काफी मजबूत होने से चोर उसे काटने में सफल नहीं हो पाए। इससे तिजोरी में रखी सोने-चांदी की महंगी ज्वेलरी चोरी होने से बच गई। घटना तड़के करीब 2 से 3.30 के बीच की है। दुकान में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में 4 चोर वारदात को अंजाम देते दिखाई दिए हैं। पुलिस ने आसपास की दुकानों के भी सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाले हैं। जिनमें पुलिस को एक बोलेरो भी दिखाई दी है। वहीं दो-तीन लोग आसपास की सड़कों पर निगरानी करते दिख रहे हैं।

सुबह करीब 6 बजे जब आसपास के लोगों ने दुकान की शटर को कटी देखा तो दुकान मालिक को फोन कर सूचना दी। घटना से व्यापारियों में आक्रोश फैल गया और व्यापारियों ने व्यापार महासंघ के बैनर तले बाजार बंद रखकर दिनभर ज्वेलरी शॉप के सामने मुख्य सड़क पर धरना दिया।

व्यापारियों ने घटना को पुलिस की लापरवाही बताते हुए पूरे थाने को ही बदलने की मांग की। सूचना पर भरतपुर से एडिशनल एसपी (एडीएफ) राजेंद्र कुमार, डिप्टी एसपी अजय कुमार शर्मा, एसएचओ मदन मीणा, टाउन चौकी प्रभारी सियाराम धाकड़ आदि मौके पर पहुंचे और घटनास्थल का मौका मुआयना कर पीड़ित ज्वेलर्स से जानकारी ली। पुलिस ने डॉग स्क्वायड व एमओबी टीम भी घटनास्थल पर पहुंची और साक्ष्य जुटाए। घटना को लेकर पीड़ित दुकान मालिक लाल बाग कॉलोनी निवासी अनिल अग्रवाल की ओर से अज्ञात चोरों के खिलाफ थाने में केस दर्ज कराया है।
व्यापारियों की मांग- पूरा थाना हो लाइन हाजिर

घटना का पता लगते ही व्यापार महासंघ के अध्यक्ष विनोद सिंघल, जिला प्रभारी पवन गोयल, महामंत्री ओमप्रकाश, मंत्री मुकुट भारद्वाज, सर्राफा संघ अध्यक्ष सुभाष सोनी, व्यापार संघ संरक्षक जानकी प्रसाद सामरी, महामंत्री डॉ शैलेंद्र गुर्जर सहित करीब 300-400 व्यापारी मौके पर एकत्र हो गए। व्यापारियों ने रोष जताते हुए सर्राफा दुकान के सामने ही मुख्य सड़क पर फर्श बिछाकर धरना शुरू कर दिया। व्यापारियों ने घटना को पुलिस तंत्र का फैलियर बताते हुए पूरे थाने को ही बदलने की मांग की।

इधर, जुरहरा में चोरों ने सूने मकान से उड़ाए नकदी-आभूषण

जुरहरा कस्बे में जैन मंदिर के पास चोरों के द्वारा बीती रात सुने मकान में चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम दिया। जिसमें चोर लगभग 8 हजार रुपए व लगभग 20 ग्राम सोने के जेवरात चोरी कर ले गए। जानकारी के अनुसार जुरहरा कस्बा निवासी पीडित धर्मेंद्र सोनी पुत्र फतेह सिंह सोनी ने बताया कि वह जुरहरा कस्बा निवासी पारस जैन के मकान में वह पिछले 10 सालों से किराये पर रह रहा है तथा पिछले 8 दिनों से वह जरूरी काम से अपने पैतृक गांव नीमच गया हुआ था। शुक्रवार की दोपहर जब वह गांव से लौटा तो उसे अपने मुख्य गेट का ताला टूटा हुआ मिला।

जब उसने अंदर जाकर देखा तो घर का सारा समान अस्त-व्यस्त अवस्था मे मिला पीड़ित ने चोरी की सूचना जुरहरा थाना पुलिस को दी है। जुरहरा थाना प्रभारी राजवीर सिंह ने बताया कि पीड़ित के द्वारा लिखित एफआईआर दी गई है जिसमें सूने मकान से लगभग 8 हजार रुपए व लगभग 20 ग्राम सोने के आभूषण चोरी होने बताया गया है। पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू की है। वहीं इस घटना से आसपास के लोगों में रोष है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser