निकाय चुनाव:बयाना में 23 हजार से ज्यादा वोटरों ने चुनी शहर की सरकार, कल होगा जीत का फैसला

बयाना4 घंटे पहले
बयाना. अग्रसेन कन्या काॅलेज के बूथ पर साेशल डिस्टेंस के साथ कतार में लगे मतदाता
  • खराब मौसम के बीच मतदाताओं में सुबह से ही दिखा मतदान का उत्साह

बयाना नगरपालिका के 35 वार्डो के लिए शुक्रवार को हुए मतदान में 83.32 फीसदी मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। सभी 35 वार्डो के 218 प्रत्याशियों का भाग्य शाम 5 बजे ईवीएम में कैद हो गया। वोटिंग कर मतदाताओं ने तो अपने पार्षद चुन लिए हैं, लेकिन भाग्य आजमा रहे 218 प्रत्याशियों में से वे 35 चेहरे कौनसे कौनसे होंगे, जिनके सिर जीत का सेहरा बंधेगा, इसका खुलासा 13 दिसम्बर को होगा।

हालांकि नपा चुनाव के राजनीतिक विश्लेषकों का कहना है कि दोनों प्रमुख राजनैतिक दलों के प्रत्याशियों से कहीं अधिक निर्दलीय चुनाव परिणाम में भारी पड़ेगें। इस सीजन में शादियों का अंतिम बड़ा सावा होने के बावजूद लोगों ने उत्साह के साथ मतदान में भाग लिया। युवाओं से लेकर बुजुर्ग मतदाताओं सभी में वोटिंग को लेकर भारी उत्साह देखने को मिला।

सुबह बूथों पर सुस्ती...दोपहर में कतारें..तो शाम को घर-घर बुलावा भेज डलवाए वोट। सर्दी की वजह से सुबह जहां मतदान की गति धीमी रही। वहीं दोपहर को मतदान के प्रतिशत में भारी उछाल देखा गया। मतदान समाप्ति से पहले शाम को प्रत्याशी और उनके समर्थक शेष रहे वोटरों से घर-घर जाकर वोट डालने की मनुहार करते रहे।

समर्थक कई बुजुर्ग प्रत्याशियों को अपने दुपहिया वाहनों से बूथ तक लेकर आए। निर्वाचन विभाग के अनुसार सुबह 10 बजे तक 16.08 प्रतिशत, दोपहर एक बजे तक 50.41 प्रतिशत, अपरान्ह तीन बजे तक 71.36 प्रतिशत तथा शाम 5 बजे तक 83.32 प्रतिशत मतदान रिकार्ड किया गया।
सबसे छोटे वार्ड में सर्वाधिक मतदान
बयाना में मतदाताओं की संख्या की दृष्टि से सबसे छोटे वार्ड 13 में मतदान का प्रतिशत सर्वाधिक 95 से अधिक रहा। वार्ड 13 में मात्र 186 मतदाता हैं और इससे 11 उम्मीदवार खड़े हुए हैं। इस बूथ पर 186 में से 178 मतदाताओं ने वोट डाला।

