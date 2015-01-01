पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गाैरव पथ की सड़कों का देखिए हाल:मीराना तिराहा पर हादसों को न्योता देते गड्ढे, सड़क तो बनी नहीं, एक दूसरे पर जिम्मेदारी डाल रहे अधिकारी

बयाना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बयाना. मीराना तिराहा पर सड़क के बीचोंबीच बना जानलेवा गड्‌ढा।
  • नगर पालिका प्रशासन और पीडब्ल्यूडी में तालमेल की कमी से अटका है निर्माण
  • इन जानलेवा गड्ढों को तो जरा देखो सरकार

कस्बे में सड़कों की हालत को लेकर जिम्मेदारों का कतई ध्यान नहीं है। सड़कों में बने गहरे गड्ढे हादसों को आमंत्रण देते दिख रहे हैं। उसके बावजूद सड़कों के रखरखाव के लिए जिम्मेदार नगर पालिका प्रशासन व पीडब्लूडी मौन साधे हुए हैं। कस्बे के प्रमुख तिराहे मीराना तिराहा स्थित गाैरव पथ की सड़क पर विगत एक माह से गहरे गड्ढे बने हुए हैं।

सड़काें के रखरखाव काे जिम्मेदार नगर पालिका व पीडब्लूडी दाेनाें विभागाें काे ये गड्ढे दिख ताे रहे हैं लेकिन इन्हें ठीक कराने की जहमत कोई नहीं उठा रहा है। बल्कि दाेनाें एक-दूसरे पर टालकर आमजन की इस समस्या से मुंह माेडते नजर आ रहे हैं। जबकि ये कस्बे की प्रमुख रोड है जिस पर दिन-रात ट्रैफिक का दबाव रहता है।

तिराहे पर सड़क में गड्ढे होने से हादसों का सबब बना हुआ है। स्थानीय दुकानदार राजेन्द्र सैनी, हेमेन्द्र गोयल, रामखिलाड़ी धाकड़ आदि ने बताया कि सड़क में हो रहे गहरे गड्ढों के कारण आए दिन वाहन सवार चोटिल हो रहे हैं। लेकिन शिकायत के बावजूद कोई सुनवाई नहीं हो रही है। इस गाैरव पथ पर जलदाय विभाग की पाइप लाइन फूट गई थी।

^गाैरव पथ के अंतिम सिरे पर बना सड़क का ये टुकड़ा नगर पालिका के अधीन है। पहले भी सड़क का यह हिस्सा नगर पालिका ने ही बनवाया था। ऐसे में इसकी जिम्मेदारी नगर पालिका की ही है।
-छैलबिहारी शर्मा, जेईएन, पीडब्लूडी
^ये सड़क पीडब्लूडी के गाैरव पथ का हिस्सा है। गत वर्ष अक्टूबर में मुख्यमंत्री के दाैरे के समय एसडीएम के निर्देश पर पालिका ने यहां पेचवर्क किया था। गाैरव पथ में कोई भागीदारी नहीं है।
-जितेन्द्र गर्ग, ईओ नगर पालिका

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें