नगरपालिका चुनाव:कांग्रेस पर्यवेक्षकों का दावा- सरकार का कामकाज शानदार, इस बार बयाना में कांग्रेस बनाएगी बोर्ड

बयाना11 मिनट पहले
बयाना: कांग्रेस की बैठक में चुनाव के दावेदारों से चर्चा करते पर्यवेक्षक।
  • नेताओं ने भरतपुर की बयाना नगरपालिका चुनावी की रणनीति पर किया मंथन

(महेश शर्मा)। नगरपालिका चुनावों को लेकर सत्ताधारी कांग्रेस पार्टी सक्रिय हो गई है। निवर्तमान जिलाध्यक्ष शेरसिंह सूपा के फार्म हाउस पर पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक हुई। बैठक में चुनाव के लिए प्रदेश संगठन से नियुक्त जिला पर्यवेक्षकों जमवारामगढ़ विधायक गोपाल मीणा, पूर्व संसदीय सचिव दिलीप चौधरी, विधायक अमर सिंह जाटव, निवर्तमान जिलाध्यक्ष शेरसिंह सूपा, ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष कालूराम, शहर अध्यक्ष अशोक गर्ग, पूर्व पालिकाध्यक्ष विनोद बट्टा आदि ने कार्यकर्ताओं से आगामी नगर पालिका चुनाव को लेकर चर्चा करते हुए रणनीति पर मंथन किया।

70 कार्यकर्ताओं ने दावेदारी पेश की
इस दौरान करीब 70 कार्यकर्ताओं ने आवेदन देकर कस्बे के विभिन्न वार्डों से चुनाव लड़ने के लिए पार्टी का टिकट दिए जाने को लेकर दावेदारी जताई। इस पर पर्यवेक्षकों ने आश्वस्त किया कि पार्टी के निष्ठावान कार्यकर्ताओं को चुनाव में टिकट दिया जाएगा और सभी कार्यकर्ता मिलकर इस चुनाव को लड़ेंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश सरकार के गत 2 सालों के विकास कार्यों के आधार पर कांग्रेस नगर पालिका चुनावों में उतरेगी। उन्होंने दावा किया कि इस बार कांग्रेस नगरपालिका में अपना बोर्ड बनाएगी। प्रदेश सरकार के कामकाज को देखते हुए आमजन का झुकाव कांग्रेस की तरफ है। इस दौरान पूर्व चेयरमैन विनोद बट्टा, मुकेश सूपा, छीतर पंडित, ओमप्रकाश गुप्ता सहित तमाम कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

