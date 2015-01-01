पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लेबर रूम में महिला की मौत:बयाना के अस्पताल में परिजनों का हंगामा, लापरवाही का आरोप लगाते हुए धरने पर बैठे

बयाना। लेबर रूम में महिला की मौत हो गई। परिजनों ने अस्पताल पर लापरवाही का आरोप लगाया।
  • परिजनों ने की दोषी चिकित्सक व नर्सिंग स्टाफ के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग
  • परिजनों की मुआवजा व शव का पोस्टमार्टम मेडिकल बोर्ड से कराए जाने की मांग

(महेश शर्मा)। भरतपुर जिले में बयाना कस्बे के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र स्थित मातृ एवं शिशु कल्याण केंद्र में बीती देर रात प्रसव के दौरान प्रसूता की लेबर टेबल पर मौत हो गई। प्रसूता की मौत से गुस्साए परिजनों ने हंगामा बरपा दिया। गुस्साए परिजनों को देख ड्यूटी पर मौजूद डाक्टर व नर्सिंग स्टाफ शव को छोड़कर नदारद हो गया।

सूचना पर कोतवाली पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। परिजनों का आरोप है कि पुलिस ने भी उनके साथ मारपीट की। हंगामे के दौरान मृतका के परिजनों ने अस्पताल परिसर में तोड़फोड़ कर दी। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर शुक्रवार सुबह अस्पताल परिसर में ग्रामीणों की भारी भीड़ जमा हो गई।

मुआवजे तथा दोषियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर धरने पर बैठे ग्रामीण
ग्रामीण दोषी चिकित्सक व नर्सिंग स्टाफ के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने एवं पीड़ित परिवार को मुआवजा देने की मांग को लेकर धरने पर बैठ गए। साथ ही मारपीट करने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों के खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई करने तथा मृतका के शव का मेडिकल बोर्ड से पोस्टमार्टम कराए जाने की भी मांग रखी है।

अस्पताल में हंगामा करते मृतका के परिजन और ग्रामीण।
जानकारी के अनुसार बयाना के निकटवर्ती गांव लहचोरा खुर्द निवासी 20 वर्षीय चंचल पत्नी केशव जाटव को परिजनों ने गुरुवार सुबह डिलीवरी के लिए राजकीय अस्पताल के जनाना वार्ड में भर्ती कराया था। चंचल की यह पहली डिलीवरी थी। परिजनों का आरोप है कि जच्चा वार्ड में ड्यूटी पर तैनात डाक्टर व नर्सिंग स्टाफ ने उपचार में लापरवाही बरती जिससे देर रात चंचल की लेबर रूम में डिलीवरी टेबल पर ही मौत हो गई। परिजनों का आरोप है कि नर्सिंग स्टाफ ने चंचल को कई तरह के इंजेक्शन लगाए जिससे उसके शरीर पर फफोले पड़ गए और शरीर नीला व काला पड़ता चला गया।

पहली डिलीवरी थी चंचल की
मृतका चंचल के पति केशव ने बताया कि उसकी 2 साल पहले शादी हुई थी। चंचल की है यह पहली डिलीवरी थी। प्रसव पीड़ा होने पर गुरुवार सुबह उन्होंने चंचल को अस्पताल के बच्चा वार्ड में भर्ती कराया था। दिन भर स्टाफ नॉर्मल डिलीवरी होने की बात कहते हुए उपचार करता रहा, लेकिन देर रात लेबर रूम में ले जाने के बाद चंचल की मौत हो गई। आरोप है कि चंचल की मौत होने के बाद स्टाफ ने उन्हें भरतपुर जाने की सलाह दी जबकि चंचल की पहले ही मौत हो गई थी।

