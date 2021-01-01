पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:रास्ते पर अतिक्रमण के कारण सड़क निर्माण रुका, ग्रामीणों ने प्रदर्शन कर एसडीएम को दिया ज्ञापन

बयाना6 घंटे पहले
क्षेत्र के गांव एत्मादपुर से भिड़ावली के बीच कुछ लोगों ने आम रास्ते पर अतिक्रमण कर लिया है। इससे सड़क निर्माण का काम रुका हुआ है। समस्या को लेकर ग्रामीणों ने एसडीएम कार्यालय पर नारेबाजी प्रदर्शन कर ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन में ग्रामीणों ने आम रास्ते पर हो रहे अतिक्रमण को हटवा कर सड़क निर्माण का कार्य सुचारू कराए जाने की मांग की।

गाजीपुर सरपंच सीमा मुकेश के नेतृत्व में एसडीएम कार्यालय पहुंचे ग्रामीणों ने ज्ञापन सौंपकर बताया कि प्रधानमंत्री ग्रामीण सड़क योजना के तहत बयाना-तालचिड़ी रोड पर गांव नगला पंगा से भिडावली व कैर तक करीब 7 किमी लंबाई कि सड़क स्वीकृत हुई है।

जिसके लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी ने टेंडर कर दिया है और ठेकेदार ने सड़क बनाना भी शुरू कर दिया है। लेकिन एत्मादपुर-भिडावली गांव के बीच सड़क के रास्ते पर स्थानीय कुछ लोगों ने अतिक्रमण कर लिया है तथा वे ठेकेदार को सड़क नहीं बनाने दे रहे हैं। इससे सड़क निर्माण कार्य रुका पड़ा है।

ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि बड़ी मुश्किलों के बाद बरसों बाद गांव को लिंक करने के लिए सड़क स्वीकृत हुई है। लेकिन अतिक्रमण के कारण सड़क निर्माण नहीं हो पा रहा है। इस मौके पर घांसी पटेल, प्रदीप सैन, गुमान सिंह, किशोरी, श्रीफल, घनश्याम, चंद्रभान, रामजीलाल आदि मौजूद रहे। इस संबंध में पीडब्लूडी के अभियंता छैल बिहारी शर्मा ने बताया कि सरकारी रिकॉर्ड में आम रास्ता है। जिस पर सड़क बनाने का काम शुरू किया गया है।

अंकिता राजपूत के हत्यारे की गिरफ्तारी को लेकर करणी सेना ने एसपी को दिया ज्ञापन, बोले 7 फरवरी से उग्र आंदोलन

भरतपुर शहर के मुखर्जी नगर में 26 जनवरी को हुई अंकिता राजपूत की हत्या के मामले में लोगों का विरोध बढ़ता जा रहा है। अंकिता की हत्या करने के नामजद आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी की मांग को लेकर करणी सेना के जिलाध्यक्ष दुष्यंत सिंह परमार के नेतृत्व में सेना से जुडे कार्यकर्ताओं ने जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक सहित अन्य जिला प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को ज्ञापन सौंपा है।

पुलिस-प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को दिए ज्ञापन में करणी सेना ने कहा कि सरकार बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ पर जोर दे रही है। ऐसे में एक युवती की उसके ही घर में घुसकर हत्या कर दी जाए, तो शायद मां-बाप बेटियों को पढ़ा तो सकते हैं, लेकिन सुरक्षा नहीं कर सकते। युवती की निर्ममतापूर्वक उसकी गोली मारकर हत्या करने के बाद आरोपी को नामजद करने के बाद भी अब तक आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होना कानून व्यवस्था पर सवालिया निशान खड़ा करती है।

