खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना में गड़बड़ी:एसडीएम ने अपात्रों से वसूली के दिए आदेश, वहीं डीएसओ ने कहा- केवल सरकारी कर्मचारियों से ही होती है वसूली

बयाना4 घंटे पहले
  • अपात्रों को नोटिस दिए जाने के बाद भी नहीं की गई वसूली, आरटीआई से मिली जानकारी से हुआ खुलासा
  • अपात्रों से वसूली को लेकर दोहरे मापदंड

खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना में शिकायत पर पाए गए अपात्रों से गलत तरीके से लिए गए लाभ की वसूली को लेकर दोहरे मापदंड के साथ ही प्रशासन व रसद विभाग के बीच विरोधाभास सामने आया है। ऐसे ही एक मामले में अपात्र पाए गए व्यक्ति से वसूली के लिए उपखंड अधिकारी ने आदेश जारी कर दिए।

वहीं जिला रसद अधिकारी ने यह कहकर वसूली आदेशों पर रोक लगा दी कि अपात्र पाए गए प्रकरणों में केवल सरकारी कर्मचारियों से ही वसूली की जा सकती है। आरटीआई में हुआ खुलासा हुआ है कि कस्बा निवासी नितिन पाराशर ने कस्बे के ही संतोष कुमार पुत्र हरिशंकर के खिलाफ साधन-संपन्न होने के बावजूद गलत तरीके से खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना का लाभ लेने की शिकायत की थी।

जिसमें जांच के बाद उपखंड अधिकारी ने उसे अपात्र मानकर उसका नाम पृथक करने की कार्यवाही करवाई की। इसके बाद एसडीएम ने 27 रुपए प्रति किलो की दर से अपात्र लाभार्थी से 35,775 रुपए की वसूली के लिए नोटिस जारी किया गया।

नोटिस के बाद भी वसूली जमा नहीं होने पर एसडीएम ने जिला रसद अधिकारी भरतपुर को वसूली करने और आवश्यक कानूनी कार्यवाही करने के लिए कहा। जिला रसद अधिकारी की ओर से कई महीने निकलने के बाद भी वसूली व कानूनी कार्रवाई नहीं पर शिकायतकर्ता ने आरटीआई के जरिए जानकारी ली। इस पर डीएसओ ने जानकारी में बताया कि अपात्र लाभार्थी का नाम सूची से पृथक कर दिया गया है लेकिन खाद्य सुरक्षा सूची में सरकारी कर्मचारी होने की स्थिति में ही सरकारी कर्मचारी से राशि वसूली की जाती है।
सूची में अपात्रों के नाम जोड़ने वाले कार्मिकों पर क्यों नहीं होती कार्रवाई
खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना में अपात्रों के नाम जोड़ने वाले कार्मिकों पर प्रशासन की ओर से कोई कार्यवाही नहीं की जाती है। जबकि खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना में लाभार्थी को जोड़ने से पहले कर्मचारियों द्वारा उसकी जांच कराई जाती है। जांच में पात्रता दिखाने पर ही उसे योजना का लाभ दिया जाता है। बाद में शिकायत पर जो अपात्र पाया जाता है तो ऐसे गलत जांच करने वाले कर्मचारियों के विरुद्ध भी कोई कार्रवाई की जानी चाहिए।

खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना में बयाना के 2 हजार लोग अपात्र पाए गए

ऐसे ही एक अन्य प्रकरण में उपखंड अधिकारी ने पूर्व में खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना में अपात्र पाए जाने पर अधिवक्ता नीरज उपाध्याय के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की थी। उक्त मामले में अधिवक्ता से 21,465 रुपए वसूल कर लिए। अब अधिवक्ता ने प्रशासन को नोटिस दिया है कि जब निजी व्यक्तियों से वसूली करने का विभागीय प्रावधान ही नहीं है तो उससे वसूली क्यों की गई? उन्होंने वसूली के तौर पर जमा कराई गई राशि को वापस लौटाने को कहा है। गौरतलब है कि बयाना उपखंड में खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना में करीब दो हजार लोग अपात्र पाए गए हैं। जिनके नाम पृथक करने की केवल 6 पंचायतों में काम हुआ है। वसूली के लिए उपखंड अधिकारी कार्यालय से नोटिस भी दिए जा रहे हैं।

योजना अपात्र मिले लोगाें से ही कर रहे हैं वसूली

  • विभागीय नियमों के अनुसार खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना में अपात्र पाए जाने वाले व्यक्तियों का नाम सूची से पृथक किया जाता है। लेकिन सूची में सरकारी कर्मचारी होने की स्थिति में ही सरकारी कर्मचारी से राशि वसूल की जाती है। - सुभाष चंद गोयल, जिला रसद अधिकारी

रसद विभाग ही देता है जानकारी

अपात्र पाए जाने पर व्यक्ति का नाम सूची से हटाया जाता है। लेकिन वसूली के संबंध में रसद विभाग ही सही जानकारी दे सकता है। - सुनील आर्य, एसडीएम

