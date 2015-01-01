पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:बयाना नगरपालिका के 35 वार्डों के 218 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला आज होगा

बयाना31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 14 राउंड में होगी मतगणना, एक साथ 5-5 वार्डों की होगी मतगणना
  • दोपहर तक आएंगे परिणाम, स्ट्रांग रूम पर कड़ा पहरा, हथियार बंद जवान किए तैनात

नगर पालिका के 35 वार्डो में हुए मतदान की मतगणना रविवार को कस्बे के राउमावि में बनाए गए मतगणना स्थल पर होगी। इसी स्कूल में स्ट्रांग रुम बनाया गया है। जहां मतदान के बाद ईवीएम मशीनों को रखा गया है। स्ट्रांग रुम की सुरक्षा के लिए चौबीसों घंटे पुलिस के हथियारबंद जवान तैनात किए हैं। मतगणना के साथ ही बयाना नगरपालिका के 35 वार्डो के लिए चुनाव लड़े 218 उम्मीदवारों के भाग्य का फैसला होगा।

मतगणना की तैयारियों में प्रशासन शनिवार को दिनभर जुटा रहा। एसडीएम सुनील आर्य ने भी दिन में मतगणना स्थल का दौरा कर कर्मचारियों को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए। एसडीएम सुनील आर्य ने बताया कि रविवार सुबह 9 बजे से मतगणना प्रारंभ होगी। मतगणना के लिए हॉल में 5 टेबलें लगाई गई हैं। मतगणना 14 राउंड में पूरी होगी।

5-5 वार्डो की मतगणना एक साथ होगी। दोपहर करीब एक बजे तक सभी परिणाम आ जाने की संभावना है। सुबह 7.30 बजे से 8 बजे तक मतगणना एजेंटों को प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। इसके लिए स्कूल ग्राउंड में 250 कुर्सियां लगाई गई हैं। एसडीएम ने बताया कि जिन वार्डो की मतगणना हो रही है, उन्हीं वार्डो के प्रत्याशियों व उनके एजेंटों को मतगणना कक्ष में प्रवेश की अनुमति होगी।

विदित रहे, एक ईवीएम 15 से 20 मिनट में ही बता देगी कि किस उम्मीदवार को कितने वोट मिले हैं। यानी, मतगणना में ईवीएम खोलने, वोट गिनने और मशीन बंद करने में आधे घंटे से ज्यादा वक्त नहीं लगेगा। सुबह 9 बजे मतगणना शुरू होने के आधे घंटे बाद से ही वार्डों के परिणाम सामने आने शुरू हो जांएगे।

कामां. शुक्रवार को कामां नगर पालिका के 35 वार्ड पार्षदों के लिए शुक्रवार को संपन्न हुए मतदान के बाद रविवार को सुबह आठ बजे राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय कामां में बनाए गए स्ट्रांग रूम परिसर में चुनाव पर्यवेक्षक व निर्वाचन अधिकारी विनोद कुमार मीणा की देखरेख में मतगणना की जाएगी। निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने बताया कि 35 वार्डों के लिए संपन्न हुए मतदान के बाद शुक्रवार को सभी 45 बूथो की मतपेटियां कड़े सुरक्षा पहरे में स्ट्रांग रूम में रखवा दी गई थी।

रविवार सुबह राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय परिसर में मतगणना की व्यवस्था की गई है। 35 वार्डों के लिए 7 राउंड में मतगणना पूर्ण होगी एक राउंड में 5 वार्डो की मतगणना की जाएगी मतगणना के लिए के दौरान शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए चाक चौबंद सुरक्षा व्यवस्थाएं की गई है।

