गुर्जर आंदोलन:दूसरा गुट बोला-आम गुर्जर नहीं चाहता आंदोलन, इसीलिए ट्रैक पर भीड़ कम

बयाना36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बयाना में इंटरनेट बंद होने से लोग और स्टूडेंट परेशान
  • कर्नल ही नेता, सरकार ने मांगें मान लीं, इसलिए आंदोलन खत्म करें बैंसला

नहरा क्षेत्र के पंच पटेलों वाले दूसरे गुट ने कहा है कि कर्नल किरोड़ी बैंसला ही सर्वमान्य नेता हैं। लेकिन, सरकार ने हमारी ज्यादातर मांगें मान ली हैं, इसलिए अब आंदोलन का कोई औचित्य नहीं है। अगर समझौते में कोई कमी रह गई है तो कर्नल बैंसला उन पर फिर बात कर सकते हैं। लेकिन, यह समय आंदोलन करने का नहीं है। क्योंकि कोरोना संक्रमण फैल रहा है। धनतेरस, दीपावली जैसे कई बड़े त्योहार आ रहे हैं। इस समय खेतीबाड़ी के काम का भी दबाव है। इधर, नगर में गुर्जर समाज ने बुधवार से अलवर रोड पर खखावली में जाम लगाने का फैसला किया है।

कर्नल से बातचीत के लिए प्रतिनिधि मंडल भेजने से पहले गुर्जर नेता यादराम मोरोली, दीवान शेरगढ़, अतर सिंह महारावर, पूर्व सरपंच रामजीलाल, मेजर सिंह ने मंगलवार को मीडिया बताया कि पिछले आंदोलनों में ट्रैक पर जहां कम से कम 10000 लोगों की भीड़ रहती थी। इस बार ट्रैक पर भीड़ बहुत कम है। इसका मतलब है कि आम गुर्जर भी आंदोलन नहीं चाहता है। वहीं, इंटरनेट बंद होने से लोग और स्टूडेंट परेशान रहे।

