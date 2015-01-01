पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भरतपुर के बयाना की घटना:जमीन के विवाद में लगातार दूसरे दिन झगड़े दो पक्ष, फायरिंग में पांच लोग हुए घायल

बयाना7 मिनट पहले
बयाना। घायलों से अस्पताल में पूछताछ करती पुलिस।
  • दोनों पक्षों में मंगलवार को भी भी हुआ था झगड़ा, किाय था पथराव
  • ग्रामीण बोले पुलिस समय रहते कार्रवाई करती तो आज झगड़ा नहीं होता

(महेश शर्मा)। भरतपुर जिले के बयाना थाना इलाके के गांव नगला बंसिया में बुधवार सुबह जमीन के विवाद को लेकर दो पक्षों में फायरिंग हो गई। फायरिंग में एक पक्ष के पांच युवक घायल हो गए जिन्हें परिजनों ने सीएचसी में भर्ती कराया। सूचना पर डिप्टी एसपी खींव सिंह राठौड़, एसएचओ मदन मीना सहित पुलिस जाब्ता पहले अस्पताल तथा बाद में मौके पर पहुंचा।

फायरिंग में एक पक्ष के अर्जुन सिंह पुत्र रामस्वरूप, पुष्पेंद्र सिंह पुत्र देवी सिंह, भाग सिंह पुत्र रामस्वरूप, भरत सिंह पुत्र रामस्वरूप व महेंद्र सिंह पुत्र मुंशीराम घायल हो गए। अस्पताल में मौजूद घायल भरत सिंह ने बताया कि जमीन के विवाद को लेकर आरोपी गांव के ही धारा, बबलू, रामहरि व धन सिंह आदि ने बंदूकों से फायर कर दिया।

दोनों पक्षों में मंगलवार को भी हुआ था झगड़ा
गौरतलब है कि झगड़े को लेकर मंगलवार को भी दोनों पक्षों में तनातनी हो गई थी। दोनों पक्ष हथियार लेकर आमने-सामने हो गए थे और काफी देर तक पथराव भी हुआ था। हालांकि बाद में गांव के पंच पटेलों ने दोनों पक्षों को समझाइश कर शांत करा दिया था लेकिन बुधवार सुबह फिर से दोनों पक्ष आमने-सामने हो गए।

ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि अगर पुलिस समय रहते सतर्कता बरतती तो घटना को टाला जा सकता था, क्योंकि पुलिस को पहले से ही मालूम था कि दोनों पक्षों के बीच तनातनी चल रही है और झगड़े की आशंका बनी हुए। फिर भी पुलिस ने फौरी तौर पर कोई प्रारंभिक कार्रवाई करना मुनासिब नहीं समझा।

