विवाद:फर्जी वोटिंग को लेकर वार्ड 30 के बूथ पर भिड़ीं दो महिला प्रत्याशी

बयाना4 घंटे पहले
नगरपालिका चुनाव के दौरान वार्ड 30 के बूथ पर शुक्रवार की शाम मतदान समाप्ति से 15 मिनट पहले फर्जी वोटिंग को लेकर दो निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों के बीच हाथापाई हो गई। फर्जी वोटरों के मतदान कक्ष में घुसने की सूचना मिलने पर निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी नीतू सिंह ने मतदान कक्ष का गेट ही बंद कर दिया। इसे लेकर दोनों प्रत्याशियों के बीच झगड़ा हो गया। घटना से एकबारगी तो मतदान केंद्र पर हड़कंप मच गया।

शुक्रवार को मतदान के दौरान शाम करीब 4.45 बजे उनके बूथ वेयर हाउस परिसर पर दूसरी प्रत्याशी पुष्पा देवी का पति अजय सिंह अपनी सफारी गाडी में चार लोगों को मतदान के लिए लाया। पोलिंग अधिकारी के चैक करने पर वे वोटर फर्जी पाए गए। लेकिन बूथ पर मौजूद पुलिस प्रशासन के सहयोग से प्रत्याशी व उसका पति फर्जी मतदान करा रहा था।

नीतू सिंह का आरोप है कि जब उसने फर्जी मतदान को रोकने का प्रयास किया और उच्चाधिकारियों को मौके पर बुलाने की कहा तो दूसरी प्रत्याशी पुष्पा देवी, उसके पति अजय सिंह व अन्य परिजनों ने उसके साथ मारपीट की। इससे उसका मास्क व दुपट्टा फट गया। मारपीट में उसके चेहरे पर नाखूनों की खरोंच की चोट पहुंची है।

