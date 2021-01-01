पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्वाचन:बयाना में बार चुनाव में उमेश शर्मा 25 वोटों से जीतकर बने अध्यक्ष

बयाना2 घंटे पहले
  • 124 वकीलों ने किया मतदान, अन्य पदों पर निर्विरोध हुआ निर्वाचन

बयाना बार एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष पद के लिए मंगलवार को हुए चुनावों में एडवोकेट उमेश शर्मा ने 25 वोट के अंतर से जीत दर्ज की। उन्हें कुल पड़े वोटों के 58 प्रतिशत मत मिले। उन्होंने अध्यक्ष पद के लिए हुए त्रिकोणीय मुकाबले में लगातार तीन बार से अध्यक्ष बन रहे मनोज कुंभज को शिकस्त दी। इस बार मनोज कुम्भज को एंटी- इनकंबेंसी का नुकसान उठाना पड़ा।

निर्वाचन अधिकारी बुद्धिराम सिंगौर और सह निर्वाचन अधिकारी राजेश चौधरी एडवोकेट ने बताया कि मंगलवार सुबह 10 बजे से शाम 4 बजे तक चले मतदान में कुल नामांकन 129 वकील मतदाताओं में से 124 ने अपने मत का प्रयोग किया। मतदान के बाद की गई मतगणना में अध्यक्ष पद के उम्मीदवार उमेशचंद्र शर्मा को 72 वोट, मनोज कुम्भज को 45 वोट व ओमप्रकाश तिवारी को 5 वोट मिले।

इस तरह उमेश शर्मा को 25 वोटों से विजयी घोषित किया। गौरतलब है कि बार एसोसिएशन के उपाध्यक्ष पद पर पप्पूराम धाकड़, सचिव पद पर चंद्रशेखर शर्मा, कोषाध्यक्ष पद पर मुकेश धाकड़ व पुस्तकालय अध्यक्ष पद पर राकेश सैन का पूर्व में ही निर्विरोध निर्वाचन हो चुका है।

चुनाव परिणाम के बाद वकीलों ने विजयी प्रत्याशी उमेश शर्मा का मालाएं पहनाकर व मिठाई बांट कर जोरदार स्वागत किया। इस दौरान वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता मोहन शर्मा, चौबसिंह सूपा, अजीत सिंह गुर्जर, श्रीराम सारथी, सत्येंद्र गुप्ता, विवेक जैन, अरुण मुद्गल, राकेश शर्मा, नीरज उपाध्याय, तरुण शर्मा, सियाराम अधाना, संजय शर्मा आदि मौजूद रहे।

