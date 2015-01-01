पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गोपाष्टमी पर्व:गोपाष्टमी पर की गायाें की पूजा, शृंगार कर खिलाया हरा चारा और गुड़

बयाना4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कस्बे के वैर राेड स्थित श्रीकृष्ण गाैशाला में रविवार काे गोपाष्टमी पर्व मनाया गया। इस दिन गाै शाला पहुंचे गाेसेवक महिला-पुरुषाें श्रद्धालुओं ने गायाें की पूजा-अर्चना कर सुख-समृद्धि की कामना की। गाै शाला प्रबंधक मुकेश नहराैली ने बताया कि श्रद्धालुओं ने गायाें काे हरा चारा, गुड व चना खिलाया। गायों का श्रृंगार भी किया गया।

नहराैली ने बताया कि गोपाष्टमी पर्व का मुख्य उद्देश्य गाै संरक्षण व वर्धन करना है। शास्त्रों में गाै काे माता का दर्जा दिया गया है। गोपाष्टमी बृज संस्कृति का प्रमुख पर्व है। कार्तिक शुक्ल पक्ष की प्रतिपदा से सप्तमी तक गाे-गाेप, गाेपियाें की रक्षा के लिए भगवान कृष्ण ने गोवर्धन पर्वत धारण किया था। आठवें दिन इंद्र अंहकार रहित हाेकर भगवान की शरण में आए। कामधेनु ने श्रीकृष्ण का अभिषेक किया और उसी दिन का कृष्ण का नाम गोविंद पड़ा। इसी दिन से गोपाष्टमी पर्व मनाया जाता है।

कामां. कामवन जीव सेवा समिति के तत्वाधान में गोपाष्टमी के अवसर पर गौ सेवकों द्वारा कस्बा के गोपाल जी मंदिर में गोमाता को सजा कर गौ शोभायात्रा निकाली गई। रविवार को गोपाष्टमी के अवसर पर गोपाल जी मंदिर से झांझ मंजीरा के साथ भजन गाते हुए गौ माता का नगर भ्रमण की शोभायात्रा निकली गई जिसका रास्ते में जगह-जगह गौ-प्रेमियों द्वारा गौ माता की पूजा अर्चना की पौराणिक मान्यता के अनुसार यदि किसी ने 33 कोटी देवो का पूजन नहीं किया जो तथापि वह गोपाष्टमी को गौशाला जाकर गोसेवा कर ले तो पृथ्वी दान से भी अधिक पूण्य अर्जन किया जा सकता है।

समाजसेवी कस्बा निवासी निरंजन पंडित ने बताया कि प्राचीन काल मे हमारे यहां के किसी के वैभव का आंकलन गौधन से किया जाता था जिसके पास गाये होती थी वह उतना ही ताकतवर माना जाता था।

सीकरी. गोपाष्टमी के अवसर पर गोशाला सेवल मंदिर पर गायों का पूजन किया गया। यहां संचालन समिति के प्रबंधक तहसीलदार प्रकाश मीणा सहित कमेटी के सदस्यों ने गायों का पूजन कर उन्हें गुड़ व दलिया खिलाया। इस अवसर पर निहाल डाबक, रूपराम शर्मा, मुरारी सेठी आदि मौजूद थे।

इसके अलावा गौ सेवा समिति द्वारा पटवन गौ शाला जयश्री पर बाबा बालक दास के नेतृत्व में गौ सवामणी की गई। इस अवसर पर दीनदयाल, हरिशंकर खंडेलवाल, जवाहर दुआ, राजकिशोर, ताराचंद शुक्ला आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें