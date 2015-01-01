पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन:कक्षा 6वीं में प्रवेश के लिए 29 तक मांगे आवेदन

भुसावर4 घंटे पहले
जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय छौकरवाडा की कक्षा 6 सत्र 2021-22 प्रवेश परीक्षा ऑनलाइन आवेदन की तिथि 15 दिसम्बर से बढ़ाकर 29 दिसम्बर कर दी गई है। जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय के प्राचार्य रोहित सारस्वत ने बताया कि कक्षा 6 में चयन प्रवेश परीक्षा 10 अप्रैल 2021 को सत्र 2021-22 के लिए आयोजित की जाएगी।

प्रवेश परीक्षा में भरतपुर जिला के राजकीय व गैर राजकीय मान्यता प्राप्त विद्यालयों की कक्षा 5 में अध्ययनरत विद्यार्थी जिनकी जन्म तिथि 1 मई 2008 से 30 अप्रेल 2012 के मध्य है आवेदन करने के लिए पात्र है। उसके लिए संस्था प्रधान से प्रपत्र भरवाकर ईमित्र के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते है। पूर्व में इसकी तिथि 15 दिसम्बर थी, जिसे बढ़ाकर 29 दिसम्बर कर दिया है।

