अवैघ खनन:घांटरी-कारवान क्रेशर जोन में अचानक पहुंचे कलेक्टर, किसी भी हालत में अवैध खनन नहीं होने देने के दिए निर्देश

भुसावर2 घंटे पहले
घांटरी-कारवान क्रेशर जोन स्थित एक क्रेशर पर गुरुवार को अचानक जिला कलेक्टर नथमल डिडेल पहुंचने से हडकंप मच गया। उन्होंने भौगोलिक स्थिति का जायजा लिया। मौके पर अधिकारियों को अवैघ खनन रोकेन के आवश्यक निर्देश दिए। इसके उपरान्त उपखण्ड कार्यालय पर अधिकारियों की बैठक में कहा वे लोगो की समस्या सुनकर जल्द निस्तारण करे। उन्होंने ग्राम पंचायत चेंटोली परिसर पर जनसुनवाई कर ग्रामीणों की समस्याओं का निराकरण कराया।

जानकारी अनुसार घांटरी-कारवान क्रेशर जाॅन स्थित एक क्रेशर पर जिला कलेक्टर अचानक पहुंचे तो क्रेशर जाॅन में हडकंप मच गया। उन्होंने वहां भौगोलिक स्थिति का जायजा लिया, मौके पर ही अधिकारियों को आवश्यक निर्देश दिए। इसके बाद वे उपखण्ड कार्यालय पहुंचे। जहां कलेक्टर ने अधिकारियों की बैठक मे कहा कि कोविड -19 गाइड लाइन की लोगों से पालना कराए।

जिससे इस महामारी को रोका जा सके। इससे पूर्व जिला कलेक्टर डिडेल ने कस्बा स्थित बस स्टैंड पर लोगों को नगर पालिका की ओर से उपलब्ध कराए मास्क वितरित कर आवश्यक रूप से मास्क पहनने का आग्रह किया। इस मौके पर एसडीएम राम किशोर मीना तथा अनेक अधिकारी मौजूद रहे। इस दिन सुबह जिला कलेक्टर डिडेल ने ग्राम पंचायत चैटोली स्थित राजीव गांधी सेवा केन्द्र पर जनसुनवाई कर ग्रामीण की समस्या सुनी और उनके समाधान के लिए संबन्धित अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए।

