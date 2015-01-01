पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंटरनेट बंद से समस्या:इंटरनेट के लिए 7 किमी दूर पहुंचे लोग, एक ही कंपनी के आ रहे थे सिग्नल

भुसावर4 घंटे पहले
भुसावर. नेट चलने की सूचना पर पहाड़ी पर पहुंचे लोग। नेट चलाते युवक (इनसेट में)
  • बयाना-भुसावर क्षेत्र में 11 दिन से नेट बंद होने से लोग परेशान, आज भी रहेगा

गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन के चलते सरकार द्वारा भरतपुर जिले में पिछले 10 दिनों से बन्द की गई इंटरनेट सेवा से लोग परेशान है, इसका उदाहरण भुसावर के हिण्डौन सड़क मार्ग स्थित पीली घाटी पर देखने को इस समय मिल रहा है। जहां एक कम्पनी का इंटरनेट चालू होने की जानकारी मिलते ही दर्जनों लोग वहां पहुंच रहे हैं और इंटरनेट सेवा का उपयोग ले रहे हैं। वहीं दूसरी ओर अन्य कम्पनियों की इंटरनेट सेवा बन्द होने से लोग मायूस भी नजर आ रहे हैं।

भुसावर क्षेत्र में पिछले 10 दिनों से इंटरनेट सेवा बन्द होने से विद्यार्थियों एवं दुकानदारों सहित बिजली डिस्कॉम के कार्मिकों को भी भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। भुसावर उपखण्ड क्षेत्र में गुर्जर आरक्षण आन्दोलन के चलते 30 अक्टूबर से मोबाइल कम्पनियों द्वारा सरकार के निर्देश पर इंटरनेट सेवा बन्द कर दी। जिससे विद्यार्थियों की ऑनलाइन पढाई, ई-मित्र संचालकों एवं व्यापारियों का व्यापार और कई सरकारी सेवाएं ठप हो गईं और क्षेत्र के लोग इंटरनेट नही चलने से मायूस हो गए।

वहीं भुसावर के हिण्डौन सडक मार्ग स्थित पीली घाटी पर एक कम्पनी का इंटरनेट चलने की बात सामने आते ही दर्जनों लोग मौके पर पहुंचे और इंटरनेट सुविधा का उपयोग किया। जहां किसी को नेटवर्क लेने के लिए पहाड़ी पर चढ़ते हुए देखा गया तो कोई केवल इंटरनेट चलाने के लिए 5 से 7 किलोमीटर का सफर तय करके पहुंच रहा था। जिससे पता चलता है कि इंटरनेट ने आमजीवन में किस तरह जगह बना ली है।

इधर, बयाना क्षेत्र में पिछले 11 दिन से जहां इंटरनेट बिल्कुल बंद है। वहीं रेलवे स्टेशन पर रेल वायर का नेट काम कर रहा है। सरकारी और प्राइवेट कर्मचारी एवं स्टूडेंट्स सुबह-सुबह रेलवे स्टेशन पर इंटरनेट का उपयोग करने चले जाते हैं। हालांकि यह नेट ज्यादा देर तक नहीं मिलता, लेकिन थोड़ी सी अवधि में स्टूडेंट्स जहां पीडीएफ फाइल डाउनलोड कर लेते हैं, वहीं कर्मचारी ई-मेल आदि आसानी से चेक कर लेते हैं।

