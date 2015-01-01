पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

34 साल बाद उसी दुकान में उसी रास्ते चोरी:सर्राफा दुकान में सेंधमारी कर एक लाख 30 हजार की चांदी चोरी, सोने की तिजोरी नहीं काट पाए

भुसावर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भुसावर। चोरों ने लगाई सर्राफा दुकान में सेंध।
  • गैस सिलेण्डर, कटर चोरी का सामान दुकान में छोड़ गए चोर
  • भुसावर के मुख्य बाजार स्थित सर्राफा दुकान में चोरी

(अशोक भारती)। भुसावर कस्बे के मुख्य बाजार स्थित एक सर्राफा दुकान से चोर बीती रात करीब एक लाख तीस हजार की चांदी के जेवरात चोरी कर ले गए। चोरों ने दुकान के पीछे स्थित स्कूल की दीवार तोड़कर बगल वाली दुकान में प्रवेश किया। इसके बाद दूसरी दुकान की दीवार तोड़ते हुए सर्राफा दुकान में घुसे और चोरी की। चोर गैस सिलेंडर, कटर साथ लाए थे लेकिन वे इनकी मदद से तिजोरी नहीं तोड़ पाए।

चोरी के मकसद से लाए सामान को चोर दुकान में ही छोड़ गए। पुलिस ने जांच की तथा एफएसएल और डॉग स्क्वायड को भी बुलाया। पुरानी अनाज मण्डी के निकट मुख्य बाजार में संतोष सर्राफ की सर्राफा की दुकान है। इसके पीछे पुराना महल है जिसमें सरकारी स्कूल संचालित था, जो अभी बंद है। चोर स्कूल में घुसे और पहले टेलर की दुकान फिर दूसरी दुकान में सेंधमारी कर दीवार तोड़ते हुए सर्राफा दुकान में प्रवेश किया।

चोर अपने साथ गैस सिलेंडर, कटर आदि सामान लेकर आए। जिनकी मदद से सर्राफा दुकान में रखी लोहे की तिजोरी तोड़ने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन सफल नहीं हो पाए। चोर शोकेस में रखे चांदी के जेवर पर हाथ साफ करते हुए उसी रास्ते से भाग निकले। अल सुबह बगल वाली दुकान मालिक संचालक टेलर भरोसी कोली ने दुकान का ताला खोला और जैसे ही अंदर प्रवेश किया तो अचंभित रह गया।

मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस।
मौके पर जांच करती पुलिस।

सर्राफ की हालत बिगड़ी
सर्राफ ने आकर देखा तो उसकी दुकान में सामान फैला था जिसे देख एक बार तो वह भौचक्का रह गया। उसे लोगों ने संभाला। इसके उपरान्त थाना प्रभारी जयराज कृष्ण मय जाब्ते के मौके पर पहुंचे और दुकान का मुआयना किया। थाना प्रभारी ने पुलिस अधीक्षक को घटना की जानकारी देते एफएसएल तथा डॉग स्क्वायड को बुला कर सबूत इकट्ठा किए।

34 साल पहले भी इसी तरह से इसी दुकान में चोरी हुई थी: ज्ञात रहे उक्त सर्राफा दुकान में आज से 34 वर्ष पूर्व भी 11 लाख रुपए की चोरी इसी महल स्कूल के रास्ते से हुई थी। लोगों को वहीं पुरानी बात याद आ गई।

दुकानदारों का आरोप, पुलिस गश्त नहीं होती
वहीं दुकानदारों का कहना है कि पुलिस गश्त नहीं होती है, इससे हमेशा बाजार में चोरी का भय व्याप्त है। दुकानदार अपने स्तर पर चौकीदार गोरखा रखते थे लेकिन कुछ समय पहले नेपाल विवाद के चलते वह भी यहां से चला गया। दुकानदारों ने पुलिस प्रशासन से बाजार में पुलिस गश्त की मांग की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंउदयपुर में रजवाड़ी थीम पर हुई शादी, ट्रेडिशनल ज्वेलरी में दिखीं कंगना - राजस्थान - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें