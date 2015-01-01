पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क हादसा:शादी समारोह में डीजे बॉक्स लेकर जा रहा टेंपो ट्रैक्टर से भिड़ा, दो गंभीर घायल

भुसावर4 घंटे पहले
भुसावर. दुर्घटना में क्षतिग्रस्त टेंपो।

कस्बा भुसावर के इटामड़ा सड़क मार्ग पर टैम्पो में स्पीकर बाक्स रखकर लाते समय अचानक सामने से आ रहे ट्रैक्टर से टक्कर हो गयी। जिससे टैम्पो सवार दो जने घायल हो गये। जिन्हें मौके पर पहुंचे लोगों ने 108 की मदद से भुसावर के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र पर भर्ती कराया। जहां से प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद एक जने को गंभीर अवस्था में भरतपुर रैफर कर दिया।

जानकारी के अनुसार गांव इटामड़ा निवासी सतीश पुत्र श्रीचन्द एवं सुनील पुत्र मंगलसिंह नट अपने टैम्पो में स्पीकर बाक्स रखकर भुसावर आ रहे थे। जहां रास्ते में टैम्पो में स्पीकर बाक्स रखकर लाते समय अचानक सामने से आ रहे ट्रैक्टर से टक्कर हो गयी। जिससे दोनों युवक घायल हो गये। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही मौके पर पहुंचे लोगों ने 108 एंबुलेंस की मदद से दोनों घायलों को सीएचसी पर भर्ती कराया और भुसावर थाना पुलिस को सूचना दी।

जिस पर पुलिस ने तुरन्त मौके पर पहुंच कर दोनों वाहनों को जब्त कर लिया। वहीं गंभीर अवस्था में चिकित्सकों ने सतीश को भरतपुर रैफर कर दिया। घटनास्थल पर मौजूद लोगों ने बताया कि टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त हुई कि टेंपो पूरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया।

घायलों की चीख पुकार सुनकर वे मौके पर दौड़े और 108 एंबुलेंस को सूचना दी। जिस पर घायलों को उपचार के लिए भिजवाया जा सका। बाद में इनमें से एक घायल को स्थिति गंभीर होने पर भरतपुर जिला अस्पताल रैफर किया गया।

