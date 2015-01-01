पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था के लिए संघर्ष:आदिबद्री पर्वत बचाने की मांग, कलेक्टर से मिले संत

डीग41 मिनट पहले
  • अवैध खनन पर पूर्णतया प्रतिबंध लगाने की मांग, नहीं तो जन आंदोलन

आदिबद्री पर्वत की तलहटी सहित अन्य आस्था लिए पहाडियों पर हो रहे अनियंत्रित विनाशकारी खनन के विरोध में क्षेत्र के करीब एक दर्जन सरपंचों सहित क्षेत्र के अन्य गणमान्य लोगाें ने मंगलवार को जिला कलेक्टर को मांग पत्र सौंपकर अवैध खनन पर पूर्णतया प्रतिबंध लगाने की मांग की है।

मान मंदिर सेवा संस्थान के अध्यक्ष राधाकांत शास्त्री, सचिव ब्रजदास, पूर्व विधायक गोपी गुर्जर के नेतृत्व में जलाल खान, मुकेश शर्मा सहित दर्जनभर सरपंचों ने जिला कलेक्टर को दिए मांग पत्र में कहा है कि अगर समय रहते उक्त धार्मिक स्थानों पर जनभावना, स्थानीय लोगों के जन जीवन व पर्यावरण की सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए आदिबद्री व कंकाचल पर्वत हो रहे खनन कार्य को बंद नहीं किया गया तो विवश हो कर स्थानीय ग्रामवासियों, साधू संतों सहित देशभर के कृष्ण भक्तों को एक विशाल जन आन्दोलन करने के लिए विवश होना पड़ेगा।

मान मंदिर सचिव ब्रजदास ने बताया कि जिला प्रशासन व राज्य सरकार को कई बार अवगत करने के बाद भी ब्रज के परम धार्मिक पर्वत आदिबद्री व कंकाचल पर हो रहे अवैध खनन को अभी तक नहीं रोका गया है, अपितु जनभावनाओं की अनदेखी कर खननकर्ताओं को सहयोग करते हुए वृहद् स्तर पर अनियंत्रित खनन कार्य व वन भूमि पर असंवैधानिक अतिक्रमण को अंजाम दिया जा रहा है।

सरपंच ककराला ने कहा कि अनेक बार प्रशासन को उक्त पर्वतों पर हो रहे खनन से पर्यावरण एवं ब्रज के भौगोलिक स्वरुप पर पड़ रहे अपरिवर्तनीय दुष्प्रभावों एवं करोड़ों की संख्या में कृष्ण भक्तों की भावना के साथ हो रहे कुठाराघात के बारे में प्रार्थनापत्र, प्रदर्शन सहित अन्य जन आन्दोलनों द्वारा अवगत कराया जा चुका है, लेकिन झूठे आश्वासन के अलावा अभी तक कोई भी कार्रवाई नहीं की गई है।

पूर्व विधायक गोपी गुर्जर के कहा कि कुछ अधिकारी, नेता व खनन में व्यापारियों के अनैतिक समन्वय व स्वार्थ के चलते न केवल सरकार की छवि पर नकारात्मक प्रभाव पड़ रहा अपितु स्थानियों लोगों व साधू संतों एवं विश्व के ब्रज प्रेमियों में प्रदेश सरकार व प्रशासन के खिलाफ खासा असंतोष व्याप्त हो रहा है।

राधाकांत शास्त्री ने कहा कि विदित है कि स्थानीय प्रशासन का खुला सहयोग होने के कारण खनन करने वाले निर्भीक हो कर खुलेआम कानून को अपने हाथ में ले कर वन भूमि में कब्जा कर बड़े स्तर पर गैर वानिकी कार्य भी कर रहे हैं। जिला कलेक्टर ने प्रतिनिधि मंडल को सरकार के उच्चाधिकारियों से बात करने का आश्वासन देकर शीघ्र ही कोई ठोस कदम उठाने का विश्वास दिलाया है।भास्कर संवाददाता | डीग

