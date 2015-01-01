पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना:उचित मूल्य दुकानदार नियत तिथि पर कराएं सीडिंग, नहीं तो की जाएगी कार्रवाई : एसडीएम

डीग4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसडीएम ने ली पंचायत समिति सभागार में राशन डीलरों की बैठक, बोले 25 तक लिंक कराए आधार

उपखण्ड अधिकारी हेमंत कुमार ने कहा वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना के तहत खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के सभी लाभार्थियों के आधार नंबर अब उनके राशन कार्ड के साथ लिंक होना अनिवार्य है। इसके लिए सरकार ने उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों के माध्यम से उपभोक्ताओं के राशन कार्ड आधार से लिंक कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं। ऐसे में राशन डीलर आधार सीडिंग करवाने के लिए जागरूक करने एवं स्वयं ई-मित्र के माध्यम से लाभार्थियों की आधार सीडिंग का कार्य करवाएं।

एसडीएम हेमंत कुमार पंचायत समिति सभागार में वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना के तहत खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के सभी लाभार्थियों के आधार नंबर उनके राशन कार्ड के साथ लिंक कराए जाने को लेकर आयोजित की गई राशन डीलरों की बैठक में बोल रहे थे। बैठक में एसडीएम ने वन नेशन, वन राशनकार्ड के तहत राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के समस्त लाभार्थियों की आधार सीडिंग का कार्य अभियान के रूप में त्वरित गति से निर्धारित समयावधि में करवाने के निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने कहा कि उचित मूल्य की दुकान पर उपलब्ध अनसीडेड लाभार्थियों की सूची में दर्ज उपभोक्ता से राशन डीलर सम्पर्क कर उनके आधार नम्बर की सूची लेकर अपने नजदीकी ई मित्र सेवा केंद्र पर उपलब्ध करवाना सुनिश्चित करें। ई मित्र संचालक उसी दिन राशन डीलर द्वारा उपलब्ध करवाए गए डाटा को ऑनलाइन करवाना सुनिश्चित करेंगे। लाभार्थी क्षेत्र के उचित मूल्य दुकानदार के माध्यम से आधार नंबर को राशनकार्ड से जुड़वाएं। जिन उपभोक्ताओं ने आधार कार्ड अभी तक नहीं बनवाया है वो निकटतम आधार पंजीयन केन्द्र पर जाकर आधार पंजीयन कराएं।

जिन उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों अथवा ई मित्र संचालकों द्वारा इस कार्य में शिथिलता बरती जाएगी, उनके खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। साथ ही आगामी दिनों में नियत तिथि तक सीडिंग का कार्य नहीं कराने पर उचित मूल्य दुकानदारों के प्राधिकार पत्र पर निलंबन की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। लाभार्थी 25 नवंबर तक आधार सीडिंग का कार्य ई-मित्र पर निशुल्क करा सकते हैं। आधार सीडिंग नहीं करवाने पर राशन कार्डधारक को बडी परेशानी उठानी पड़ेगी साथ ही दिसम्बर 2020 से राशन मिलना बंद हो जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें